Tax prep gets sophisticated

Tax preparation is supposed to be easier these days. An estimated 90 percent of filers take the standard deduction -- especially since the deduction for state and local taxes is limited to $10,000 per return. But if the goal was to get tax preparation done on the proverbial "postcard," we certainly aren't there yet.
Proof of that can be seen in the latest approaches in tax preparation, starting with the latest, more sophisticated version of the go-to software, Turbo-Tax. Two years ago, TurboTax introduced full-service tax preparation advice from a CPA in real-time online one-way video, allowing you to stay home and do your tax return in your pajamas with all the advantages of professional guidance.
TurboTax already has special features to help those in the "gig economy," the self-employed and small business owners. It synchs with Quicken, providing seamless tax help. And Turbo Tax guarantees the maximum refund.
So what could they add to the software in 2020, especially since almost everyone is taking the standard deduction instead of itemizing?
Well, it turns out that the growing expansion of online trading (now a free service at most major online firms) is generating a lot of record keeping for a millennial generation that trades everything from ETFs to crypto-currencies.
All those transactions are supposed to be filed on Schedule D, where you'll calculate short- and long-term gains (the latter get preferred tax treatment) and losses (which may offset some ordinary income). The IRS says Schedule D filings have been increasing at a rate of 15 percent a year for the millennial generation.
TurboTax has come to the reporting rescue, linking up with partners across the financial services industry, to allow more than 1,500 transaction records -- whether they're trades of stocks, options, futures or cryptos -- to be imported instantly into your return.
The cost of this service on TurboTax Premier is just $70 for a federal return and an additional $40 for each state return. But if you want to have the TurboTax Live Premier CPA or enrolled agent file your return, you'll pay $140, plus $50 for a state return. Either way, you get video or chat with a TurboTax employed CPA to do the tough work for you. And this service is available in both English and Spanish.
E&Y Tax Chat
There's even more evidence that individuals may need help from an accountant for complex situations. The venerable Ernst & Young tax firm, best known for auditing major blue-chip corporations, has launched a new tax preparation service for a broad cross-section of individual filers who have higher incomes and more complex issues.
It's called EY Tax Chat, and it's a digital tax service that pairs individual tax filers with EY professionals to prepare returns that might require some complicated planning and filing support. It's all done through digital submission of documents (mobile or desktop), online chat and a telephone help line.
The base price is $199, but the process can become slightly more costly if you have multiple state returns or other tax complexities. In the initial interview, you'll go through a checklist that covers all potential filings and issues. Then you're given a firm price for the service and assigned a specific preparer who has expertise in your situation.
Subjects like childcare deduction, the "nanny tax," student loan interest deductions and additional sources of income are facilitated. They can also deal with foreign income, rental income and K-1 forms for partnership income.
After uploading your data to their secure app, you can use the chat feature to ask your preparer unlimited questions. They'll even file your federal and state returns at no extra charge. Once you're part of the process, the EY professionals can handle all IRS notifications, file for needed extensions and retain your tax information for all the tax years they prepare.
Now is the time to get started on tax prep. Instead of loading your paperwork into a bag and running to the nearest tax preparer, you can do it all online -- and for a lot less money. And that's The Savage Truth.
Terry Savage is a registered investment adviser and responds to questions on her blog at TerrySavage.com