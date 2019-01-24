Tax help sites

Here’s a list of the Tucson-area VITA sites that will be open for most of tax-return season. Several others will be open for a single week each at sites including Pima County offices around town, starting with the Joel D. Valdez Main Library downtown during the first week of February. Find complete listings at unitedwaytucson.org/freetaxhelp; for more information call 333-5810.

Sahuarita Food Bank, 17550 S. La Cañada Dr., Sahuarita: Thursdays noon to 4 p.m. (Feb. 7-April 11)

Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road: Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Jan. 31-April 11)

National Bank of Arizona, 7601 N. Oracle Road: Fridays 1-4 p.m. (Jan. 21-April 12)

San Miguel High School, 6601 S. San Fernando Road: Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Feb. 2-April 13)

Casa San Juan, 602 W. Ajo Way: Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Jan. 26-April 13)

Interfaith Community Services, 2820 W. Ina Road: Wednesdays 4-7 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Jan. 30-April 13)

Good News Community Church, 701 W. Glenn Road: Thursdays 4-7 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Jan. 24-April 13)

El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Road: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4-7 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Jan. 29-April 13)

BMO Harris Bank, 270 W. Continental Road, Green Valley: Tuesdays 3 p.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Jan. 22-April 13)

Abounding Grace Lutheran Church, 2450 S. Kolb Road: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Jan. 30-April 13)

City of Tucson Ward III Office, 1510 E. Grant Road: Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Feb. 2-April 13)

Marana Community Center, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road: Thursdays 4 p.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Jan. 31-April 13)

Quincie Douglas Branch Library, 1585 E. 36th St.: Tuesdays 4 p.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Feb. 2-April 13)

Goodwill Job Connection, 1703 W. Valencia Road: Fridays 4-7 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Feb. 9-April 13)

Pan Asian Center, 940 S. Craycroft Road: Tuesdays 1-4 p.m. (Jan. 22-April 14)

KS Mission Financial, 109 W. Ventura St.: By appointment only (Jan. 21-April 15)

Pio Decimo Center, 848 S. Seventh Ave.: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 2-6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Jan. 16-April 15)

Tucson Urban League, 3425 E. Grant Road: Mondays and Wednesdays 1-4 p.m. (Jan. 28-April 15)

For information on AARP Tax-Aide sites, which start opening in the first week of February, go to tucne.ws/aarptaxaide.