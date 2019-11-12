Facility Will Also Help the Industry to Address the Growing Skills Gap in Cybersecurity
CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Addressing the growing sense of urgency for cybersecurity threat preparedness, Tech Data (Nasdaq:TECD) today announced it has opened a state-of-the-art Cyber Range in Tempe, Arizona.
Fifty-eight percent of respondents in the State of Cybersecurity 2019 survey from ISACA, a nonprofit, independent association that advocates for professionals involved in information security, have unfilled cybersecurity positions. In addition, 3.5 million cybersecurity positions will be unfilled by 2021 — a skills gap that continues to grow, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.
To help address these issues in an ever-changing marketplace, the Tech Data Cyber Range will immerse users in a “safe” environment. The Cyber Range is designed to simulate real-world situations that can be used to prevent, detect or respond to known or simulated cyberthreats, as well as allow users to test and apply many of the latest security technologies to create more holistic security solutions.
To address the skills gap, Tech Data channel partners and end users can train, demonstrate and engage talent using the best technologies, processes and most advanced techniques in cybersecurity. This includes specialized focus on cybersecurity concepts and techniques, digital incident response, digital forensics, threat hunting, penetration testing, ethical hacking and mobile device security — all aimed at helping cyber professionals and technical teams improve their abilities to prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks.
In addition, the Cyber Range will serve as a place where Tech Data’s vendor partners can test and demonstrate technologies to their customers with the creation, building and validation of holistic cybersecurity solutions and services to mitigate the most advanced cyberthreats — helping their customers improve their cybersecurity postures, while minimizing risk and investment.
“According to the 2019 (ISC)² Cybersecurity Workforce Study, 65 percent of organizations represented have a shortage of staff dedicated to cybersecurity. In the middle of a cyberattack is not the time to get trained. We have a unique view of the business landscape and understand how critical it is to close the cybersecurity skills gap,” said Alex Ryals, vice president, Security Solutions, Americas at Tech Data. “We are proud to be one of the first in our industry to provide a Cyber Range that allows our partners to further accelerate their opportunities and remain ahead of the curve — using the best approaches, solutions and most advanced techniques available to address their customers’ cybersecurity challenges.”
The Tech Data Cyber Range currently includes technologies from a variety of vendors from its broad security portfolio including Cisco, CyberPower, Deep Instinct, Fortinet, HPE, Intel, Nutanix, Seagate, SonicWall and F5. Tech Data is aligned with the non-profit National Cyber Warfare Foundation and its network of ranges to leverage additional custom-developed technology for training and education purposes. The company has also partnered with Information Security Hub (ISH) to offer cybersecurity competency and training to Tech Data customers in Europe.
