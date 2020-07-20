Techcloudpro Helps Enterprises Realize Digital Efficiencies, Automating ERP Processes for an Efficient Value Stream With New SuiteSpotsTM Business Connectors

Small and medium enterprises benefit from powerful platforms and tools, and experience in progression to Cloud-based operations and digitization
GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DigitalTransformation--For small and medium enterprises (SMEs), automating the backend is essential to realizing increased operational and business process efficiencies. Techcloudpro meets the enterprise where they are in the digital transformation journey, quickly and easily helping them take next steps facilitated by Techcloudpro’s new SuiteSpots™ business connectors. These business connectors enable integration of Amazon, Magento, Salesforce, and Shopify with the powerful Oracle NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. Techcloudpro is a certified Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider.
Rising small and medium enterprises’ (SME) demand for ERP systems is Techcloudpro’s target, zeroing in on the North American supply chain in manufacturing, retail, services (healthcare, hospitality, IT, etc.), and wholesale distribution industries. The ERP software market is poised to grow by USD 18.91 billion during 2020-2024, according to industry analyst Technavio. According to the report, a key market driver is SME demand, with 43% of that growth expected to come from North America. The cloud-based ERP market segment is cited to account for the largest ERP market share during the forecast period.
“The rising SME demand for ERP systems in the North American region is something Techcloudpro has been preparing for,” said Jithesh Manoharan, CEO of Techcloudpro and parent company Vibing World, Inc. “SMEs need more than a powerful ERP system; they need the expertise of a company that can come in, assess where they are, where they need to go, and take them there quickly to gain the competitive edge. This is the differentiator of Techcloudpro – our implementation, support, and training services – our expertise.”
SuiteSpots is a set of proprietary business connectors developed over years of insights gathered working with Techcloudpro clients. SuiteSpots connectors facilitate:
Automated Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) & Refunds - Due to its Open API the application can be integrated with any ecommerce platform’s RMA application to ensure that refunds/cancellations/returns are handled properly.
AI-powered, least cost shipping.
Easy, low cost customization & deployment.
For additional information on SuiteSpots, click here: https://techcloudpro.com/products#suitespots
“Pursuing growth successfully requires a SME to address issues like the gap between IT and business practices, bringing data applications together, and integrating management of main business processes, which our ERP systems and applications support,” said Ajay Dhar, Global Chief Product Officer, Techcloudpro. “With this convergence of processes and systems, the SME is able to control OpEx, comply with policies and regulations more easily, and is freer to innovate.”
About Techcloudpro
Techcloudpro is a certified Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider, established in 2017, by a team of experienced, certified professionals carrying extensive understanding and know-how of NetSuite functionalities and application requirements across industries. The company has experience selling NetSuite licenses, consulting for NetSuite Cloud solutions, and providing ERP implementation and support. A trusted and reliable Oracle NetSuite solutions partner, Techcloudpro is adept at understanding clients’ requirements to implement, optimize, and support their ERP on cloud. Techcloudpro’s vision is to augment their solutions with innovative products that address gaps in current market offerings.
Techcloudpro is part of the Vibing World group of companies including Vibing Techcloud Solutions (P) Ltd, and Vibing Ticket Inc. The company is currently operating in Canada, India, and the U.S.
For more information visit techcloudpro.com. Find Techcloudpro on Twitter: @TechCloudPro1, LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tech-cloud-pro/, and Facebook: facebook.com/TechCloudPro/.
Contacts
Renee Ayer
Interprose for Techcloudpro
Email: renee.ayer@interprosepr.com
Ph: +1-630-485-9564
