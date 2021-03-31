TechForce Foundation Offering John Weinberger Driven to Care Legacy Scholarships to Benefit Students Pursuing Automotive Careers

A respected and influential force in the industry, John served several terms on the boards of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, the Illinois Automobile Trade Association, and the American Import Auto Dealers Association. John also enjoyed racing and earned numerous podium finishes while competing in SCCA events during the 1960s. His exploits led to induction into the Road Racers Drivers Club, where he joined an exclusive group of famed drivers. He was also a board member of the Sports Car Club of America and an active member of various vintage racing clubs, including SVRA, VSCDA, and HSR. He continued racing until the age of 84 - and even took to the track after his passing on September 12, 2020 as his wife Lisa took the wheel of the hearse to lead a first-of-its-kind, high-speed funeral procession around the Circuit of the Americas race track.