The State Added 5,127 Technology Jobs and the Median Technology
Occupation Wages are 94 Percent Higher Than the Median National
Wage in 2018
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revealing the impressive growth and impact of the technology sector in
Arizona and the U.S., Arizona
Technology Council partner CompTIA
released its Cyberstates
2019 report, the definitive annual analysis of the nation’s tech
industry. The report shows a number of significant growth areas in
Arizona’s technology economy, including a year-over-year (YoY) net
technology job gain of 5,127 and a YoY 174 percent increase in emerging
technology job postings. The report also states that Arizona’s median
technology occupation wage is 94 percent higher than the median national
wage and estimates the technology community directly contributes 10.5
percent of its output value ($31.3 billion) to the state’s total economy.
“CompTIA’s annual Cyberstates report validates the excitement and
momentum that we witness every day in Arizona’s technology sector,” said
Steve Zylstra, the Council’s president and CEO. “Our state’s advocates
and leaders have worked hard to create an environment for large
technology firms and startups to thrive. These efforts have resulted in
significant technology talent growth, higher wages and a large economic
impact.”
The report also identified data for the top technology cities in the
nation. Key findings for Phoenix’s technology community include:
Ranked 15th among major technology cities in net technology
employment
Ranked 19th among major technology cities in economic impact
Added 4,044 technology jobs from 2017 to 2018
Experienced a 184 percent increase in emerging technology job postings
Recorded employment increases of at least 2.8 percent in the
technology industry sectors of telecommunications and Internet
services, software (packaged), and IT services and custom software
services
The Council plays a leading role in advocating on behalf of its
membership for policies that propel success and sustainability in the
technology industry. Recent public policy initiatives have contributed
significantly to the state’s overall technology growth, including:
Recapitalization of the Angel Investor Tax Credit
Extension and continued expansion of the R&D Tax Credit program until
2021
Ongoing efforts to improve STEM education funding, programs and
curriculum
Support for legislation that enhances Association Health Plans in
order to provide small business with better access to flexible and
affordable healthcare
Cyberstates 2019 is based on CompTIA’s analysis of data from the
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis,
Emsi and other sources. The complete report with full national, state
and metropolitan level data is available at http://www.cyberstates.org/.
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association
for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse
professional business community, Council members work towards furthering
the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,
legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,
educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders,
visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology
industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of
growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To
become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,
please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.
