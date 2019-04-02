The State Added 5,127 Technology Jobs and the Median Technology

Occupation Wages are 94 Percent Higher Than the Median National

Wage in 2018

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revealing the impressive growth and impact of the technology sector in

Arizona and the U.S., Arizona

Technology Council partner CompTIA

released its Cyberstates

2019 report, the definitive annual analysis of the nation’s tech

industry. The report shows a number of significant growth areas in

Arizona’s technology economy, including a year-over-year (YoY) net

technology job gain of 5,127 and a YoY 174 percent increase in emerging

technology job postings. The report also states that Arizona’s median

technology occupation wage is 94 percent higher than the median national

wage and estimates the technology community directly contributes 10.5

percent of its output value ($31.3 billion) to the state’s total economy.

“CompTIA’s annual Cyberstates report validates the excitement and

momentum that we witness every day in Arizona’s technology sector,” said

Steve Zylstra, the Council’s president and CEO. “Our state’s advocates

and leaders have worked hard to create an environment for large

technology firms and startups to thrive. These efforts have resulted in

significant technology talent growth, higher wages and a large economic

impact.”

The report also identified data for the top technology cities in the

nation. Key findings for Phoenix’s technology community include:



  • Ranked 15th among major technology cities in net technology
    employment


  • Ranked 19th among major technology cities in economic impact


  • Added 4,044 technology jobs from 2017 to 2018


  • Experienced a 184 percent increase in emerging technology job postings


  • Recorded employment increases of at least 2.8 percent in the
    technology industry sectors of telecommunications and Internet
    services, software (packaged), and IT services and custom software
    services

The Council plays a leading role in advocating on behalf of its

membership for policies that propel success and sustainability in the

technology industry. Recent public policy initiatives have contributed

significantly to the state’s overall technology growth, including:



  • Recapitalization of the Angel Investor Tax Credit


  • Extension and continued expansion of the R&D Tax Credit program until
    2021


  • Ongoing efforts to improve STEM education funding, programs and
    curriculum


  • Support for legislation that enhances Association Health Plans in
    order to provide small business with better access to flexible and
    affordable healthcare

Cyberstates 2019 is based on CompTIA’s analysis of data from the

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis,

Emsi and other sources. The complete report with full national, state

and metropolitan level data is available at http://www.cyberstates.org/.

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association

for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse

professional business community, Council members work towards furthering

the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,

legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,

educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders,

visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology

industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of

growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To

become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,

please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.

Contacts

Media contact:

Alec Robertson

TechTHiNQ

alec.robertson@techthinq.com

(585)

281-6399

Organization contact:

Steven G. Zylstra

Arizona

Technology Council

szylstra@aztechcouncil.org

(602)

422-9447

