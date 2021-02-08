TEKsystems and Per Scholas Scale Best-in-Class Tech Talent Partnership to Pittsburgh, Phoenix and Seattle

Tuition-free, customized tech training now available to job seekers in three new markets, helping improve access and equity in America’s technology workforce
HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, TEKsystems, a full-stack technology services provider that addresses the pressing strategy, implementation and talent needs for more than 80% of the Fortune 500, and Per Scholas, a nationally recognized leader in effective tech workforce training, announced new customized courses in Pittsburgh, Phoenix and Seattle in 2021. These tuition-free, full-time training courses represent the growth of an ambitious, national workforce development partnership that has already trained diverse tech talent in six U.S. cities.
Since 2015, the organizations have worked together to bridge not only the diverse talent gap but also make a more streamlined, direct connection to in-demand employment opportunities. TEKsystems and Per Scholas currently have customized training courses in Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit and Philadelphia, and TEKsystems has hired hundreds of Per Scholas graduates to date.
“More than five years ago, we discovered that there was a way to align our purpose, our corporate social responsibility mission, and our core competencies within TEKsystems to impact not only our clients and consultants but also our community at large,” says Faith Johnson, vice president of human resources. “Through our partnership with Per Scholas, we not only believe in what we're doing, but also we’ve seen the success. That’s why we’re growing our partnership in 2021—we believe that, together, we can deepen our impact for individuals, businesses and communities and do our part to address both the racial and economic inequity we face as a country.”
Nationally, 87% of Per Scholas learners are people of color, and 30% are women. Enabling a skilled, diverse workforce can fuel economic recovery and help individuals and enterprises get back on track. Providing access to tuition-free/no-debt, accelerated training aligned with market-demand training, especially to those underrepresented in technology, is critical. The courses and professional training offered by Per Scholas have proven to be so effective that they can increase a graduate’s income by up to 300% postgraduation—helping them earn a thriving wage.
“We discovered that TEKsystems and Per Scholas, working together, can change the trajectory of individuals often excluded from tech careers,” says Plinio Ayala, president and CEO of Per Scholas. “And the beneficial impact we see to businesses as a result of greater diversity includes increases in productivity, morale and creativity, proving that this solution is a game-changer for diverse talent acquisition in the tech field.”
Designed in partnership with TEKsystems, the Per Scholas curriculum helps learners meet employer and industry demands for entry-level IT support jobs and intermediate application developer jobs, along with long-term career guidance and placement support. All Per Scholas training courses are 100% cost-free to learners, including cost of materials, tuition and certifications when applicable. The courses are 10-15 weeks with a full-time commitment. Learners spend 30-plus hours a week in-class learning with 10-20 weekly hours of additional studying. They come from various backgrounds—some having technology experience, but most not having any relevant experience. Learners participate in resume and interview coaching from TEKsystems representatives during the course and will be connected to TEKsystems recruiters and incorporated into their talent pipelines for job placements at leading businesses. Once they complete the course, learners gain access to a full suite of graduate services from Per Scholas, which provides two years of extensive alumni follow-up and support.
“My training with Per Scholas and the support of TEKsystems helped me find a rewarding career as a field technician in a hospital system,” says Darand Howard, graduate of the inaugural Detroit course. “I’m where I am now because of the opportunities and the people at TEKsystems and Per Scholas. They not only taught me the technical skills, but they also prepared me to succeed in my career with additional coaching and professional training.”
All training courses will be held virtually until learners and staff can safely gather. Pittsburgh begins March 2021, and Phoenix and Seattle will start May 2021. Registration for the Pittsburgh course is now open. To apply, visit: https://perscholas.org/courses/.
About TEKsystems®
We’re partners in transformation. We help clients activate ideas and solutions to take advantage of a new world of opportunity. We are a team of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 clients, including 80% of the Fortune 500 across North America, Europe and Asia. As an industry leader in Full-Stack Technology Services, Talent Services and real-world application, we work with progressive leaders to drive change. That’s the power of true partnership. TEKsystems is an Allegis Group company.
About Per Scholas
Per Scholas is a national organization that has been advancing economic mobility for 25 years. Through rigorous training, professional development and robust employer connections, we prepare individuals traditionally underrepresented in technology for high-growth careers in the industry. We partner with leading employers to build more diverse talent pools, directly connecting our graduates to new career opportunities at businesses ranging from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups. With campuses in 14 cities, Per Scholas has trained more than 12,000 individuals in tech skills, building bridges to careers in technology. To learn more, please visit https://perscholas.org/.
