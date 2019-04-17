TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEKsystems®,

a provider of full-stack technology services that address the pressing

strategy, implementation and talent needs for more than 80% of the

Fortune 500, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Pat

Tillman Foundation’s 15th annual Pat’s

Run fundraising event on April 27, 2019, in Tempe, Arizona. Held

annually to honor Pat’s legacy, the 4.2 mile run/walk will wind through

the streets of Tempe and finish at Sun Devil Stadium. For the past 15

years, over 25,000 participants, volunteers and spectators have united

in Tempe and at Tillman Honor Runs nationwide to honor Pat’s legacy and

raise funds to support the Foundation’s Tillman Scholars program.

TEKsystems’ partnership with the Pat Tillman Foundation for the past

five years is part of the company’s larger commitment to support the

U.S. military and veterans. Since 2013, the company has helped more than

15,000 servicemen and women in their career aspirations in a wide

variety of fields, including the leadership of TEKsystems itself.

“Supporting veterans, service members, and their spouses is a priority

for TEKsystems. We believe that companies should make the extra effort

to help servicemen and women transition to rewarding careers that

emphasize their exceptional grit, discipline and work ethic,” says Jay

Alvather, President TEKsystems. “The Pat Tillman Foundation has created

a tremendous network and community for the military, and we’re proud to

continue our partnership with them for the fifth year.”

TEKsystems is also sponsoring runner Sid Busch, a 72-year-old Navy

veteran who dedicates his life to honoring the memory of fallen heroes.

Sid has run over 200 marathons with the mission of ensuring that men and

women who gave their lives in service are not forgotten.

“As a veteran myself, I understand the value of resources that help

active duty military successfully transition to careers in the private

sector and civilian life,” says Mike Powers, veterans and disabilities

manager, TEKsystems. “At TEKsystems we strive to be that dedicated

resource by honing in on an individual’s unique and translatable skills

and aiding their transition into a rewarding career with purpose.”

TEKsystems recognizes that being in the military provides servicemen and

women with specialized skills and work ethic and is eager to help

veterans leverage their experience to build a meaningful career. For

more information on career opportunities through TEKsystems for veterans

and active military, visit https://www.teksystems.com/en/careers/veterans-military.

Interested runners can register here for the April event: http://pattillmanfoundation.org/pats-run/.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact TEKSystems@we-worldwide.com.

About the Pat Tillman Foundation

In 2002, Pat Tillman proudly put his NFL career with the Arizona

Cardinals on hold to serve his country. Family and friends established

the Pat Tillman Foundation following Pat’s death in April 2004 while

serving with the 75th Ranger Regiment in Afghanistan. The Pat Tillman

Foundation unites and empowers remarkable military veterans and spouses

as the next generation of public and private sector leaders committed to

service beyond self. The fellowship program supports Tillman Scholars

with academic scholarships, a national network and professional

development opportunities, so they are empowered to make an impact in

the world. For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the

impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit PatTillmanFoundation.org.

About TEKsystems®

We’re partners in transformation. We help clients activate ideas and

solutions to take advantage of a new world of opportunity. We are a team

of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 clients, including 80% of the

Fortune 500 across North America, Europe and Asia. As an industry leader

in Full-Stack Technology Services, Talent Services and real-world

application, we work with progressive leaders to drive change. That’s

the power of true partnership. TEKsystems is an Allegis Group company.

Contacts

Jason Hayman

TEKSystems@we-worldwide.com

410.540.7335

