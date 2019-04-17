TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEKsystems®,
a provider of full-stack technology services that address the pressing
strategy, implementation and talent needs for more than 80% of the
Fortune 500, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Pat
Tillman Foundation’s 15th annual Pat’s
Run fundraising event on April 27, 2019, in Tempe, Arizona. Held
annually to honor Pat’s legacy, the 4.2 mile run/walk will wind through
the streets of Tempe and finish at Sun Devil Stadium. For the past 15
years, over 25,000 participants, volunteers and spectators have united
in Tempe and at Tillman Honor Runs nationwide to honor Pat’s legacy and
raise funds to support the Foundation’s Tillman Scholars program.
TEKsystems’ partnership with the Pat Tillman Foundation for the past
five years is part of the company’s larger commitment to support the
U.S. military and veterans. Since 2013, the company has helped more than
15,000 servicemen and women in their career aspirations in a wide
variety of fields, including the leadership of TEKsystems itself.
“Supporting veterans, service members, and their spouses is a priority
for TEKsystems. We believe that companies should make the extra effort
to help servicemen and women transition to rewarding careers that
emphasize their exceptional grit, discipline and work ethic,” says Jay
Alvather, President TEKsystems. “The Pat Tillman Foundation has created
a tremendous network and community for the military, and we’re proud to
continue our partnership with them for the fifth year.”
TEKsystems is also sponsoring runner Sid Busch, a 72-year-old Navy
veteran who dedicates his life to honoring the memory of fallen heroes.
Sid has run over 200 marathons with the mission of ensuring that men and
women who gave their lives in service are not forgotten.
“As a veteran myself, I understand the value of resources that help
active duty military successfully transition to careers in the private
sector and civilian life,” says Mike Powers, veterans and disabilities
manager, TEKsystems. “At TEKsystems we strive to be that dedicated
resource by honing in on an individual’s unique and translatable skills
and aiding their transition into a rewarding career with purpose.”
TEKsystems recognizes that being in the military provides servicemen and
women with specialized skills and work ethic and is eager to help
veterans leverage their experience to build a meaningful career. For
more information on career opportunities through TEKsystems for veterans
and active military, visit https://www.teksystems.com/en/careers/veterans-military.
Interested runners can register here for the April event: http://pattillmanfoundation.org/pats-run/.
Interested runners can register here for the April event: http://pattillmanfoundation.org/pats-run/.
About the Pat Tillman Foundation
In 2002, Pat Tillman proudly put his NFL career with the Arizona
Cardinals on hold to serve his country. Family and friends established
the Pat Tillman Foundation following Pat’s death in April 2004 while
serving with the 75th Ranger Regiment in Afghanistan. The Pat Tillman
Foundation unites and empowers remarkable military veterans and spouses
as the next generation of public and private sector leaders committed to
service beyond self. The fellowship program supports Tillman Scholars
with academic scholarships, a national network and professional
development opportunities, so they are empowered to make an impact in
the world. For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the
impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit PatTillmanFoundation.org.
About TEKsystems®
We’re partners in transformation. We help clients activate ideas and
solutions to take advantage of a new world of opportunity. We are a team
of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 clients, including 80% of the
Fortune 500 across North America, Europe and Asia. As an industry leader
in Full-Stack Technology Services, Talent Services and real-world
application, we work with progressive leaders to drive change. That’s
the power of true partnership. TEKsystems is an Allegis Group company.
