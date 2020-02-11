Televerde Appoints Amy Fliegelman Olli to Its Board of Directors

Legal and enterprise technology executive with strong corporate social responsibility expertise will help guide strategic growth and mission to transform lives
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CIReform--Televerde, the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales, today announced the appointment of Amy Fliegelman Olli, senior vice president and general counsel of VMWare, to its board of directors, effective immediately. The appointment of Olli brings Televerde’s board to five members.
“We are delighted to have Amy join our board of directors and look forward to her impact on our company,” said Morag Lucey, CEO of Televerde. “Amy is a highly respected and talented leader who has done remarkable work in the areas of law, business realignment and financial restructuring, technology, and corporate social responsibility. Her proven ability to manage complex issues in hyper-growth organizations coupled with a high level of passion and commitment to purpose will make her an outstanding addition to our board."
In her executive role at VMWare, Olli is responsible for the global Law team and champions the company’s commitment to integrity, ethics, compliance and risk management practices. With more than 25 years of legal experience, Olli has participated in and led organizations responsible for corporate philanthropy; corporate security and business continuity planning; corporate social responsibility; environmental, health and safety; ethics and compliance; global trade compliance; government affairs; and government solutions. Olli will help guide Televerde’s strategic growth and commitment to the lives of the women involved in its prison workforce development program.
"It is a privilege to be part of Televerde and to help the company realize its mission to provide 10,000 life-changing opportunities over the next decade,” said Olli. “Televerde is unique in that it’s a company that has been blazing trails in the areas of purpose and social impact long before it was on anyone else’s corporate radar. I'm grateful and honored to join the board of directors so we can continue to grow the business, maximize value for customers, and increase social and economic mobility for disempowered communities.”
Prior to VMWare, Olli served in general counsel roles at Avaya, CA Technologies and IBM. Throughout the course of her career, Olli has received several accolades, including receiving the “Transformative Leadership” award from Corporate Counsel in the category of Visionary Leadership and being named by Diversity Journal as a “Woman Worth Watching.” Olli holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego and a Juris Doctor degree from Western New England School of Law.
Televerde’s commitment to working with disempowered populations, notably incarcerated women in the United States, has produced remarkable results both for clients and communities over the past 25 years. Arizona State University’s Seidman Research Institute recently released findings that reviewed the economic, social and fiscal impact of Televerde’s prison workforce development program on individuals, families, and the state of Arizona. The results reveal that participants of Televerde’s program go on to attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and reoffend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The full study can be accessed here.
Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales. The company combines end-to-end sales and marketing solutions to drive engagement, pipeline and revenue for the world’s leading B2B companies including SAP, Adobe-Marketo and Pulse Secure. Since the company began in 1995, Televerde has generated $8B in revenue for its clients.
A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde’s 10 engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company’s 600+ global workforce. As a participant of the UN Global Compact, Televerde is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals. For more information visit http://www.televerde.com or call 888-925-7526.
