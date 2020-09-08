Televerde Foundation Partners with the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University to Deliver Customized Professional Development Curriculum to Returning Citizens

Partnership will empower incarcerated individuals with workplace readiness skills that align with the needs of employers so they can reenter the global workforce and be successful in their chosen careers
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#APathForward--The global pandemic has revealed widening social and economic divisions that can no longer be ignored. Fixing these issues requires commitment, innovation, and action from across sectors where business, academia, philanthropy, and government work together to reduce global inequality so that all individuals have opportunities to prosper. As one of the country’s most marginalized groups, formerly incarcerated individuals have always faced a tough road to employment. Now with COVID-19, it’s worse, which makes workforce development programs and career pathways even more critical.
In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Televerde Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides continuous personal and professional development education to currently and formerly incarcerated individuals, will team up with the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University to design and deliver a customized professional development curriculum as part of its PATHS reentry program, which empowers incarcerated women and men to Prepare, Achieve and Transform for Healthy Success. The curriculum’s six areas of focus will help incarcerated individuals continue to not only be competent in their profession but also excel in it. They include:
Teamwork & Collaboration
Resume Writing and LinkedIn Profile Optimization
Networking
Interview Skills
Dress for Success
Interview Practice via a Virtual Job Fair
The course will be delivered annually by second-year MBA students at the W. P. Carey School of Business. The first PATHS students to take the course are women from Perryville Prison Complex, part of the Arizona Department of Corrections; and Madison Correctional Facility and Rockville Correctional Facility, both part of the Indiana Department of Corrections.
“At W. P. Carey School of Business, we believe in business as ‘a force for good’ and that talent and skills must yield opportunity—for all—regardless of background or circumstance,” said John Wisneski, Clinical Assistant Professor at W. P. Carey School of Business. “We jumped at the opportunity to create a custom-designed professional development course for Televerde Foundation, as we know it is a difference-maker for the individuals who take it. Having our current MBA students deliver the content not only helps them strengthen their resumes and make meaningful connections but also opens their eyes to non-traditional talent. They will carry this mindset into their careers and help usher in global change.”
Televerde Foundation’s PATHS program begins up to 12 months before release and includes ±±career readiness, job placement, continuing education, and peer and mentoring support, all of which are critical to enabling returning citizens to reestablish healthy and trusting relationships, build or reclaim their independence, and reenter the labor force.
“The time is now for companies to ensure that people with a criminal record are considered viable candidates. A big part of this is recognizing the difference between stigma and reality. By working with the W. P. Carey School of Business, we are setting up the individuals in our PATHS program for professional success,” said Michelle Cirocco, executive director of Televerde Foundation. “The individuals in our program are intelligent, entrepreneurial, and have a real desire for career growth. By working with current MBA students, they’ll learn important business acumen that they’ll carry forward with them in all that they go on to do.”
About Televerde Foundation
Televerde Foundation provides training, education, personal, and professional development programs to prepare currently and formerly incarcerated women for meaningful and rewarding careers and successful community reintegration.
Televerde Foundation uses best practices and certified, accredited curricula to ensure all program participants receive relevant, useful, and reputable training and education. Partnering with a host of organizations, including government agencies, service providers, non-profits, faith-based organizations, community partners, higher-ed institutions, and for-profit businesses, Televerde Foundation provides a complete suite of services necessary for successful reentry and career development. For more information visit http://www.televerdefoundation.org or call 480-771-6670.
About the W. P. Carey School of Business
The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.
