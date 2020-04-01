Televerde Introduces #InThisTogether; Provides 90 Days At-Cost Customer Support Solutions for B2B and B2C Organizations

By Using Televerde’s Program, B2B and B2C Companies of All Sizes Can Emerge from the Crisis Poised for Rapid Growth
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--It has become clear that COVID-19 will leave long-term business and economic consequences in its wake. Televerde, the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales, looked at its unique business model to find a way to be a part of the solution. Televerde has always believed in “business as a force for good” and that is why the company, like so many others, is launching a new campaign, #InThisTogether. This COVID-19 response program will provide organizations that have been the hardest hit by the coronavirus and that are not currently engaged with Televerde with 90 days of inbound or outbound customer support at-cost.
In this time of great uncertainty, Televerde is seeing companies struggle to provide a consistent customer experience and answer and respond to customer inquiries quickly and seamlessly. With 10 engagement centers around the globe, Televerde has significant experience in quickly creating customer retention and support programs that strengthen the overall experience.
“For the past 25 years, our engagement centers have been delivering quality customer service for the most recognizable brands in business today,” said Morag Lucey, CEO of Televerde. “We want to bring our breadth of knowledge, skills and experience to other businesses during these challenging times. Our #InThisTogether COVID-19 response program will support B2B and B2C organizations that need extra help. It will provide these companies with a path forward and help them minimize the impact of coronavirus on their businesses.”
Whether companies need inbound chat, customer support service through a dedicated 800 number, or customer training and onboarding, Televerde transforms engagement centers into customer care centers that meet the needs of all businesses to help improve customer retention and support. By joining forces with Televerde, organizations will be able to provide a consistent customer experience during a time of great fluidity in the world.
About Televerde
Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales. The company combines end-to-end sales and marketing solutions to drive engagement, pipeline and revenue for the world’s leading B2B companies including SAP, Adobe-Marketo and Pulse Secure. Since the company began in 1995, Televerde has generated $8B in revenue for its clients.
A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde’s 10 engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company’s 600+ global workforce. As a participant of the UN Global Compact, Televerde is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals. For more information visit http://www.televerde.com or call 888-925-7526.
Televerde is a registered trademark of Pegasus Research Group, LLC. All other trademarks belong to their respective companies.
