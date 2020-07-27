Televerde Is Named an Impact Sourcing Champion on IAOP’s First-Ever Distinguished List for Doing Good Around the World by Helping Incarcerated Women Find and Fulfill Their Potential

This is the second honor given by IAOP to recognize Televerde’s work as a trailblazer in intentional hiring
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#APathForward--Impact Sourcing brings meaningful jobs, skills, and training to high potential but disadvantaged people who otherwise have limited prospects for sustainable employment. It is a new business essential to building stronger, smarter supply chains and ensuring long-term recovery following COVID-19. When embedded fully into a company’s business practices, impact sourcing can help deliver much-needed social equality and justice.
Televerde, the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales, has been named to IAOP’s inaugural Impact Sourcing Champions Index in partnership with the Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI). Organizations included in the Index have distinguished themselves as trailblazers in impact sourcing. Televerde was also named a 2020 Global Impact Sourcing Award winner in February of this year for its work in creating jobs in the business process outsourcing industry in underserved communities, specifically women presently and formerly incarcerated.
“For more than 25 years, intentional hiring has been at the core of Televerde’s purpose-driven business model as we believe that providing job opportunities and training to disempowered communities is both a moral and business imperative. It’s a model that continues to optimize results for our clients, while transforming the lives of incarcerated women. We are delighted to have our work once again recognized by IAOP and to be named to its inaugural Impact Sourcing Champions Index,” said Televerde CEO Morag Lucey. “Excluding people from opportunity because of background or circumstance is not a winning economic or business strategy. In fact, as we continue to see, it’s detrimental to our society as a whole. The time is now for all companies to double-down on their diversity and inclusion efforts and prioritize the hiring and development of those who are long-term unemployed, have a criminal background, or are living below the national poverty line so that everyone has a chance to fulfill their human potential and achieve growth and prosperity in our global economy.” (Morag Lucey recently authored a byline for MarTech Series on why impact sourcing is an essential component of a company’s diversity and inclusion strategy.)
As a pioneer in second-chance employment, Televerde has experienced the overwhelming business, social and economic benefits of employing individuals with a criminal background. The success of their model was recently documented in a study by the Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute. The results reveal that participants of Televerde’s program go on to attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and reoffend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The full study can be accessed here.
“Doing well by doing good is now more important than ever. Ensuring that disadvantaged populations have access to formal employment and decent work, allowing them to improve their conditions, acquire a career, and thus lift themselves, their families, and their communities out of poverty is one of the most suitable means to economic growth. I am proud of the work these organizations are doing,” said IAOP CEO Debi Hamill.
Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales. The company combines end-to-end sales and marketing solutions to drive engagement, pipeline and revenue for the world’s leading B2B companies including SAP, Adobe-Marketo and Pulse Secure. Since the company began in 1995, Televerde has generated $8B in revenue for its clients.
A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde’s 10 engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company’s 600+ global workforce.
