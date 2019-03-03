Membership supports the company’s corporate social responsibility
mission to change the lives of 10,000 disempowered people over the next
decade
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/csr?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#csrlt;/agt;--Televerde,
the purpose-driven global sales and marketing solutions provider, today
announced that the company has been approved as a member of the Global
Impact Sourcing Coalition (GISC). The GISC is a global network of
businesses dedicated to creating a market for inclusive employment by
raising awareness of Impact Sourcing. Member organizations, such as
Televerde, are committed to Impact Sourcing and demonstrating how
inclusive hiring practices leads to greater business growth and social
impact.
“The GISC is committed to helping companies practice Impact Sourcing to
provide career opportunities in the formal sector to people from
disadvantaged or vulnerable backgrounds, who might otherwise not have
the opportunity for such employment,” said Sara Enright, Project
Director at GISC. “We are excited to learn from Televerde’s decades of
experience in offering incarcerated women a second chance at employment,
creating both social impact and business results.”
As a high-tech demand generation company, Televerde’s core competency is
accelerating the sales pipeline by combining data intelligence,
marketing technology and the human touch. The company does this by
creating best-in-class solutions through a business
model that hires, trains and supports incarcerated women. The
company’s social commitment to creating a diverse
and inclusive workplace culture dovetails with GISC’s mission and
sets it on a path to transform the lives of 10,000 disempowered people
over the next decade.
“We cannot discard people because of the worst mistake they made on the
worst day of their lives. This is the philosophy that we have built our
business around for more than 20 years, working currently with
incarcerated women but extending our impact and reach to more
disempowered communities,” said Michelle Cirocco, Televerde’s chief
social responsibility officer. “Working as a GISC member means that we
can connect with other companies focused on Impact Sourcing to create
more jobs for a vast talent pool that is currently being overlooked in
many ways. We are committed to diverse and inclusive hiring practices
and are excited to join other GISC members to advance the practice.”
Additional Resources
Televerde’s commitment to working with disempowered populations, notably
incarcerated women in the United States, has produced remarkable results
for clients and communities over the past 25 years. Approximately 3,000
women have worked for Televerde while they were incarcerated, and the
company currently employs 425 women at five contact centers in Arizona
Department of Corrections and Indiana Department of Correction. Almost
30 women who have been released from prison have gone on to earn college
degrees while working for Televerde at its corporate headquarters. Most
importantly, the recidivism rate for women who have worked for Televerde
is 6.1 percent, dramatically lower than national averages, which range
from 50 to 70 percent.
About Televerde
Televerde helps global B2B organizations generate demand and accelerate
sales through a combination of strategic data solutions, marketing
technology and highly skilled sales professionals. Since its inception
in 1994, Televerde has been a purpose-driven company providing education
and career opportunities for incarcerated women both while in prison and
after release. Using this business model, Televerde has generated more
than $8 billion in revenue for its clients. To learn more, visit https: www.televerde.com.
About Global Impact Sourcing Coalition
The Global
Impact Sourcing Coalition (GISC) is a global network of businesses
creating jobs for those most in need through the power of procurement.
GISC members, which include influential global buyers and providers of
business services, as well as expert stakeholders, are united by their
commitment to advance Impact Sourcing, a business practice where
companies prioritize suppliers that intentionally hire and provide
career development opportunities to people who otherwise have limited
prospects for formal employment. The GISC’s mission is to build more
inclusive global supply chains through advancing wide-scale adoption of
Impact Sourcing. The vision of GISC is that all people in the world have
the opportunity to obtain productive employment and decent work.
Contacts
Media:
Jennifer Jewett
Mockingbird Communications for Televerde
+1
617 913 2404