Membership supports the company’s corporate social responsibility

mission to change the lives of 10,000 disempowered people over the next

decade

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/csr?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#csrlt;/agt;--Televerde,

the purpose-driven global sales and marketing solutions provider, today

announced that the company has been approved as a member of the Global

Impact Sourcing Coalition (GISC). The GISC is a global network of

businesses dedicated to creating a market for inclusive employment by

raising awareness of Impact Sourcing. Member organizations, such as

Televerde, are committed to Impact Sourcing and demonstrating how

inclusive hiring practices leads to greater business growth and social

impact.

“The GISC is committed to helping companies practice Impact Sourcing to

provide career opportunities in the formal sector to people from

disadvantaged or vulnerable backgrounds, who might otherwise not have

the opportunity for such employment,” said Sara Enright, Project

Director at GISC. “We are excited to learn from Televerde’s decades of

experience in offering incarcerated women a second chance at employment,

creating both social impact and business results.”

As a high-tech demand generation company, Televerde’s core competency is

accelerating the sales pipeline by combining data intelligence,

marketing technology and the human touch. The company does this by

creating best-in-class solutions through a business

model that hires, trains and supports incarcerated women. The

company’s social commitment to creating a diverse

and inclusive workplace culture dovetails with GISC’s mission and

sets it on a path to transform the lives of 10,000 disempowered people

over the next decade.

“We cannot discard people because of the worst mistake they made on the

worst day of their lives. This is the philosophy that we have built our

business around for more than 20 years, working currently with

incarcerated women but extending our impact and reach to more

disempowered communities,” said Michelle Cirocco, Televerde’s chief

social responsibility officer. “Working as a GISC member means that we

can connect with other companies focused on Impact Sourcing to create

more jobs for a vast talent pool that is currently being overlooked in

many ways. We are committed to diverse and inclusive hiring practices

and are excited to join other GISC members to advance the practice.”

Additional Resources

Televerde’s commitment to working with disempowered populations, notably

incarcerated women in the United States, has produced remarkable results

for clients and communities over the past 25 years. Approximately 3,000

women have worked for Televerde while they were incarcerated, and the

company currently employs 425 women at five contact centers in Arizona

Department of Corrections and Indiana Department of Correction. Almost

30 women who have been released from prison have gone on to earn college

degrees while working for Televerde at its corporate headquarters. Most

importantly, the recidivism rate for women who have worked for Televerde

is 6.1 percent, dramatically lower than national averages, which range

from 50 to 70 percent.

About Televerde

Televerde helps global B2B organizations generate demand and accelerate

sales through a combination of strategic data solutions, marketing

technology and highly skilled sales professionals. Since its inception

in 1994, Televerde has been a purpose-driven company providing education

and career opportunities for incarcerated women both while in prison and

after release. Using this business model, Televerde has generated more

than $8 billion in revenue for its clients. To learn more, visit https: www.televerde.com.

About Global Impact Sourcing Coalition

The Global

Impact Sourcing Coalition (GISC) is a global network of businesses

creating jobs for those most in need through the power of procurement.

GISC members, which include influential global buyers and providers of

business services, as well as expert stakeholders, are united by their

commitment to advance Impact Sourcing, a business practice where

companies prioritize suppliers that intentionally hire and provide

career development opportunities to people who otherwise have limited

prospects for formal employment. The GISC’s mission is to build more

inclusive global supply chains through advancing wide-scale adoption of

Impact Sourcing. The vision of GISC is that all people in the world have

the opportunity to obtain productive employment and decent work.

Contacts

Media:

Jennifer Jewett

Mockingbird Communications for Televerde

+1

617 913 2404

jennifer@mockingbirdcomms.com

