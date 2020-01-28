Televerde Wins Impact Sourcing Award from IAOP and The Rockefeller Foundation

Award recognizes Televerde’s work to promote impact sourcing through intentional hiring
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CIReform--Televerde, the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales through data intelligence, marketing technology and the human touch, has been named a 2020 Global Impacting Sourcing Award (GISA) recipient. The awards, jointly given by IAOP and The Rockefeller Foundation, recognize organizations impacting local communities by creating jobs in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry in underserved communities.
Televerde received the award for Impacting Sourcing in a Provider Organization, which acknowledges the company’s commitment to intentional hiring practices and its efforts to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde's 10 call centers are staffed by incarcerated females representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce.
“Televerde is built on inclusive employment practices that include empowering women in prison with in-demand hard and soft skills that increase their marketability and provide a clear advantage over others in the hiring process as they are released from prison. We’ve generated more than $8 billion in revenue for our clients by investing in a unique talent pool that has historically been overlooked by the business community,” said Morag Lucey, CEO at Televerde. “We are thrilled to receive this award because it further validates our position that impact sourcing through intentional hiring restores social mobility and economic security by increasing employment and career development opportunities for disadvantaged workers. This, in turn, improves communities, ends the cycle of poverty and incarceration, and increases a company’s top-line.”
More than 600,000 women and men are released from federal and state prisons each year. Televerde believes that when companies expand workforce strategies and invest in individuals with a criminal background, they can strengthen their global workforce, optimize business growth, and make significant social impact.
“We work with many companies today who are making a conscious effort to put impact sourcing practices into action because it's a win-win," said Debi Hamill, CEO, IAOP. "Doing so helps society, creates goodwill for their reputations and contributes positively to their brands' health and performance. We applaud these winning organizations for blazing a trail because doing well by doing good isn't just a passing trend, it's a paradigm shift that is changing our industry for the better."
Televerde recently released the results of a study conducted by Arizona State University’s Seidman Research Institute that reviewed the economic, social and fiscal impact of Televerde’s prison work development program on individuals, families and the State of Arizona. The results revealed that Televerde program participants go on to attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and reoffend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The study also highlighted the positive economic impact on the state of Arizona, showing that Televerde’s direct operations alone generated an estimated cumulative total of $238.2 million GDP and $196.1 million labor income in the Arizona economy between 2011 and 2018. View the full study here.
About Televerde
Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales. The company combines end-to-end sales and marketing solutions to drive engagement, pipeline and revenue for the world’s leading B2B companies including SAP, Adobe-Marketo and Pulse Secure. Since the company began in 1995, Televerde has generated $8B in revenue for its clients.
A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde’s 10 engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company’s 600+ global workforce. As a participant of the UN Global Compact, Televerde is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals. For more information visit http://www.televerde.com or call 888-925-7526.
Televerde is a registered trademark of Televerde, Inc. All other trademarks belong to their respective companies.
