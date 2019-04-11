Tendril is one of the first technology partners to enable seamless
customer access to bill view and bill pay functionality over Google
Assistant-enabled devices, including the Google Home
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tendril announced support for Google’s new utility program which allows
energy providers to use Google Assistant as a platform for
next-generation customer engagement. Through its new integration, energy
providers can work with Tendril to quickly begin delivering personalized
bill, usage and insights over Google Assistant-enabled devices. Tendril
is demonstrating this functionality on a range of devices, including the
Google Home Hub, at CS Week, the utility industry’s premier customer
service conference.
"Voice assistants are quickly becoming a part of people’s everyday
routine but using them to deliver energy information is just the
beginning. Teaming them with other smart home technologies like smart
thermostats and other DERs brings us closer to the goal of establishing
a modern, digital customer experience,” said Devren Hobbs, Director of
Product at Tendril. “The new utility integration is a crucial first step
as it enables providers to seamlessly fold energy-related insights and
actions into people’s voice experience, providing an intuitive way for
customers to get bill and account information via the Google Assistant.
We are excited to leverage this innovative offering to establish voice
as an engagement channel for utilities.”
Tendril’s support for the new program expands the relationship between
the two companies that was established in October 2018. At that time,
Tendril announced a collaboration with Google to provide voice-activated
energy information and personalized recommendations to utility customers
via the Google Assistant and Google Home devices. Indiana Michigan Power
(I&M), an American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) company, was announced as
the first utility to work with Tendril to offer this functionality. This
program allows I&M customers to get quick answers to questions and tips
on saving energy and energy over Google Assistant-enabled devices. For
more information on that implementation, listen to this webinar
produced in January 2019.
About Tendril
Tendril is transforming the residential energy market. Our data
analytics on more than 123 million homes creates new business
opportunities for any product or service provider connected to the home.
Today, this includes electric and gas utilities, and energy retailers.
Built over more than a decade, the Tendril Platform delivers real-time,
ever-evolving data about the home and how people use energy in it. These
rich insights help our customers improve customer acquisition, increase
engagement and orchestrate home energy experiences. For more
information, please visit www.tendrilinc.com
and follow us on Twitter at @Tendril.
