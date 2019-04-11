Tendril is one of the first technology partners to enable seamless

customer access to bill view and bill pay functionality over Google

Assistant-enabled devices, including the Google Home

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tendril announced support for Google’s new utility program which allows

energy providers to use Google Assistant as a platform for

next-generation customer engagement. Through its new integration, energy

providers can work with Tendril to quickly begin delivering personalized

bill, usage and insights over Google Assistant-enabled devices. Tendril

is demonstrating this functionality on a range of devices, including the

Google Home Hub, at CS Week, the utility industry’s premier customer

service conference.

"Voice assistants are quickly becoming a part of people’s everyday

routine but using them to deliver energy information is just the

beginning. Teaming them with other smart home technologies like smart

thermostats and other DERs brings us closer to the goal of establishing

a modern, digital customer experience,” said Devren Hobbs, Director of

Product at Tendril. “The new utility integration is a crucial first step

as it enables providers to seamlessly fold energy-related insights and

actions into people’s voice experience, providing an intuitive way for

customers to get bill and account information via the Google Assistant.

We are excited to leverage this innovative offering to establish voice

as an engagement channel for utilities.”

Tendril’s support for the new program expands the relationship between

the two companies that was established in October 2018. At that time,

Tendril announced a collaboration with Google to provide voice-activated

energy information and personalized recommendations to utility customers

via the Google Assistant and Google Home devices. Indiana Michigan Power

(I&M), an American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) company, was announced as

the first utility to work with Tendril to offer this functionality. This

program allows I&M customers to get quick answers to questions and tips

on saving energy and energy over Google Assistant-enabled devices. For

more information on that implementation, listen to this webinar

produced in January 2019.

About Tendril

Tendril is transforming the residential energy market. Our data

analytics on more than 123 million homes creates new business

opportunities for any product or service provider connected to the home.

Today, this includes electric and gas utilities, and energy retailers.

Built over more than a decade, the Tendril Platform delivers real-time,

ever-evolving data about the home and how people use energy in it. These

rich insights help our customers improve customer acquisition, increase

engagement and orchestrate home energy experiences. For more

information, please visit www.tendrilinc.com

and follow us on Twitter at @Tendril.

Contacts

Elaine Reddy

720-252-8105

ereddy@tendrilinc.com

