DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) will participate in the Credit
Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale,
Arizona on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. Members of senior management will
speak at the conference at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. MT).
A live webcast may be accessed through the investor relations section of
Tenet’s website, www.tenethealth.com/investors.
It is suggested that interested parties access the website at least 15
minutes before the scheduled start time to download and install any
necessary audio software.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services
company with 115,000 employees united around a common mission: to help
people live happier, healthier lives. Through its subsidiaries,
partnerships and joint ventures, including United Surgical Partners
International, the Company operates general acute care and specialty
hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers and other
outpatient facilities. Tenet’s Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary
provides technology-enabled performance improvement and health
management solutions to hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery
networks, physician groups, self-insured organizations and health
plans. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.
The terms “THC”, “Tenet Healthcare Corporation”, “the company”, “we”,
“us” or “our” refer to Tenet Healthcare Corporation or one or more of
its subsidiaries or affiliates as applicable.
Tenet uses its company website to provide important information to
investors about the company including the posting of important
announcements regarding financial performance and corporate developments.
