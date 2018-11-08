DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) will participate in the Credit

Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale,

Arizona on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. Members of senior management will

speak at the conference at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. MT).

A live webcast may be accessed through the investor relations section of

Tenet’s website, www.tenethealth.com/investors.

It is suggested that interested parties access the website at least 15

minutes before the scheduled start time to download and install any

necessary audio software.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services

company with 115,000 employees united around a common mission: to help

people live happier, healthier lives. Through its subsidiaries,

partnerships and joint ventures, including United Surgical Partners

International, the Company operates general acute care and specialty

hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers and other

outpatient facilities. Tenet’s Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary

provides technology-enabled performance improvement and health

management solutions to hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery

networks, physician groups, self-insured organizations and health

plans. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

The terms “THC”, “Tenet Healthcare Corporation”, “the company”, “we”,

“us” or “our” refer to Tenet Healthcare Corporation or one or more of

its subsidiaries or affiliates as applicable.

Tenet uses its company website to provide important information to

investors about the company including the posting of important

announcements regarding financial performance and corporate developments.

Contacts

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Investor Contact:

Brendan

Strong, 469-893-6992

investorrelations@tenethealth.com

or

Media

Contact:

Lesley Bogdanow, 469-893-2640

mediarelations@tenethealth.com

