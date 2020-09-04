TEP, FBI request help in stopping power line vandals

Tucson Electric Power and the FBI are urging local residents to report any shooting or other suspicious activity around electrical equipment after the recent discovery of bullet damage to transmission structures on Tucson’s southeast side.
The Tucson Police Department, Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI are investigating damage to several transmission towers southeast of South Houghton Road and Interstate 10, a TEP news release said. Damage likely caused by gunshots has also been discovered on power lines southeast of South Rita Road and I-10.
Vandalizing TEP’s electrical equipment can cause power outages, require costly repairs and lead to serious physical injury or death, the news release said. Each incident of tampering could constitute a felony charge, including federal charges for damaging interstate transmission lines.
Anyone with information about this damage is asked to call the FBI Phoenix field office at (623) 466-1999 or report online at tips.fbi.gov.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.