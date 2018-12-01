Electric cars in Arizona

At the end of 2017, there were 13,901 electric cars registered in Arizona, including about 7,600 battery-only cars and 6,300 gas-electric hybrids that can be plugged in to charge, according to the Alliance of Auto Manufacturers. Local data was not immediately available.

That represents only about two-tenths of 1 percent of the nearly 6 million registered vehicles in Arizona, but that is likely to grow as electric vehicle sales rose 31 percent from 2016 to 2017, according to data from the Auto Alliance.