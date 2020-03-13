TEP suspends public meetings on new power line through Tucson

Tucson Electric Power Co. is suspending two public open house meetings on a proposed new high-voltage power line this week, as a precaution to limit unnecessary risk of exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
TEP planned the second round of public meetings March 17 and 18 as it seeks approval to build a 138-kilovolt transmission line from a substation under construction at East 36th Street and South Kino Parkway to the DeMoss Petrie Generating Station, a gas-fired power plant just east of Interstate 10 north of West Grant Road.
TEP says the project is designed to strengthen electric reliability and satisfy growing energy needs in central Tucson. The company has held two public meetings in October about the project and presented information to several neighborhood organizations, stakeholder groups and government agencies.
TEP is suspending the meetings in light of social distancing guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Information about additional public input opportunities will be posted later on the project website at tep.com/kino-to-demoss-petrie.
TEP said it will still accept comments in writing and electronically.