Thanksgiving holiday travel plummets in face of raging COVID-19 pandemic

Arizonans who normally drive, fly or hop a bus or train to visit family over the Thanksgiving holiday will be staying home in droves, thanks to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on forecast models in mid-October, AAA initially projected that, nationwide, travel over the Thanksgiving holiday would fall 10%, to 50 million from 55 million.

But AAA said it expects the number of holiday travelers — people taking trips of 50 miles or more during the holiday period — to be even lower, as Americans respond to the worsening pandemic.

As COVID-19 infections spiked nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week issued a warning advising Americans to avoid traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday altogether for safety’s sake.

Nationally, AAA expects a 47.5% drop in holiday air travelers, a 4.3% decline in auto travelers and a 76.2% drop in train, bus or cruise-ship travelers.

Prior to the CDC warning, AAA projected a 7.8% drop in Arizonans taking trips over the holiday period, to about 995,500 travelers.

The number of Arizonans traveling by air was projected to be down 48%, and bus, train or cruise-ship travelers were expected to be down nearly 76%, but auto travelers were forecast to be up slightly.