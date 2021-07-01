 Skip to main content
The Alkaline Water Company Postpones Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), today announced that it is postponing its full year fiscal 2021 earnings results call as the 10-K has not been filed. Regulation FD prevents the Company from holding the call at this time.

Contacts

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO

866-242-0240

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

