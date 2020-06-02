The Angela Named Top Property in Arizona for Online Reputation

Luxury multifamily community claimed the top spot in the state in ORA™ Power Rankings by J Turner Research and Multifamily Executive
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#luxurymultifamily--The Angela, a luxury residential community developed by StreetLights Residential and managed by Alliance Residential Company, was recently recognized in the ORA™ Power Rankings by J Turner Research and Multifamily Executive as the number one property in the state of Arizona for online reputation. J Turner compiled the list of the top properties in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, using the Online Reputation Assessment metric to evaluate the performance of each property.
The final score is an aggregate compilation of a property’s ratings across various review sites and serves as a benchmark to compare and contrast a company’s individual properties and portfolios nationally, regionally, and against competition totaling more than 92,000 properties nationwide.
Opened in 2019, The Angela is a five-story residential community within the luxurious Biltmore District, offering 253 beautifully designed residences for those who desire the urban living experience of a boutique hotel complete with a luxurious pool deck with lounge seating and fireplace, a resident bar and billiards lounge, a dog park and spa, a fitness center with a flex fitness room featuring Precor equipment.
“This recognition is testament to how hard our management team works, consistently providing residents with the ideal lifestyle experience, creating an active and engaging community,” said Doug Chesnut, StreetLights CEO. “Arizona has proven to be an excellent market for StreetLights, and we look forward to continuing to deliver first-rate service to our residents across all of our developments.”
Residents have options of studio, one-, two- or three-bedrooms ranging in size from 594 to 1,710 square feet with modern interiors including granite countertops, island seating, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including gas ranges, and numerous other unique features in addition to a private balcony.
Other StreetLights developments in Arizona include The Ryan, a 330-unit luxury high-rise community that is part of the larger mixed-use project Block 23 located in downtown Phoenix; The Cameron, a four-story residential community in Tempe comprised of 349 homes; and, Epicenter at Agritopia, a mixed-use development under construction in Gilbert. For more information about StreetLights’ communities, visit streetlightsres.com.
About StreetLights Residential
StreetLights Residential specializes in new urbanist apartment homes and mixed-use developments. With in-house development, design, and construction expertise, the StreetLights team focuses on custom luxury communities which rival the experience, lifestyle and amenities of living in an urban boutique hotel. StreetLights has numerous urban infill projects throughout the country with more than 13,000 multifamily units completed, in progress or projected in 11 cities across six states. Since StreetLights' inception in 2011, the company has grown to more than 160 employees in its development and construction companies and has offices in Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando, Phoenix and San Diego. For more information, visit www.streetlightsres.com.
Contacts
Ashley Mungiguerra
Dala Communications for StreetLights
972-931-7576 ext. 354
