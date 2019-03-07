Premier active-lifestyle company also appoints new members to Board
of Directors
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The
Bay Club Company (“Bay Club”), today announced they have selected Troon®
to manage its growing collection of golf operations on the West
Coast. In addition to announcing this significant partnership, Bay Club
also announced the appointment of two new members to The Bay Club
Company Board of Directors: Rick Caro and David Brandon.
New Partnership with Troon®
Troon®,
the leader in golf course management, development, and marketing will
bring its expertise to all Bay Club golf operations up and down the West
Coast. The Bay Club portfolio encompasses a collection of 26 properties
across nine active-lifestyle campuses focused on fitness, sports, family
and hospitality. Members of Bay Club enjoy a range of high-end lifestyle
amenities typically only found at country clubs and luxury resorts.
“Bay Club presents an innovative concept in which members can experience
an array of lifestyle amenities at a variety of locations,” said Mike
Ryan, Chief Operating Officer at Troon. “We are excited about this new
partnership and look forward to growing with Bay Club as they expand
into more markets.”
Currently, three Bay Club campuses offer golf as a member amenity. In
addition to playing award-winning golf courses, members can enjoy casual
pre and post-round dining, regular member-only tournaments and events,
professional instruction, practice facility access, and resort style
clubhouses.
“Our new partnership with Troon will enhance current member experiences
while allowing us to significantly increase the number of golf
properties within our portfolio,” said Bay Club President & CEO Matthew
Stevens.
New Board Members
Rick Caro and David Brandon have been selected to join the Bay Club
Board of Directors as the company prepares for acquisition and partner
growth. The two new members will join the existing board comprised of
Kevin Klipfel and Matthew Stevens from Bay Club as well as members from
KKR, which will benefit from their expertise as the board and executive
management team continue working together to lead the company’s growth
and long-term success.
"I am honored to join the Board of The Bay Club Company. This is a
unique time in the club industry to have a leading club company poised
to grow through acquisitions of other quality clubs – including some
single clubs,” said Rick Caro.
“Our business strategy of growth through acquisitions and providing our
members with both greater geographic access and a continuously expanding
list of lifestyle choices puts Bay Club in the right place at the right
time, and I am looking forward to lending my experience and energy to
help create success for our members and all other stakeholders,” said
David Brandon.
“We are thrilled to have the experience from a club industry pioneer and
the diverse insight from one of the most respected leaders in the
consumer space join our Board,” said Stevens. “Rick and David’s
collective acumen will help us strategically navigate the ever-changing
fitness and hospitality landscapes while we continue to deliver the most
premier, member-first experience.”
For more information about The Bay Club Company, please visit www.bayclubs.com.
About The Bay Club Company
Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Bay Club is an
active-lifestyle and hospitality company with a network of experiential
campuses that will now welcome more than 120,000 members. The combined
portfolio will operate across nine West Coast campuses in San Francisco,
San Jose, Los Angeles, San Diego and Portland markets, employing more
than 6,000 people. For more information on The Bay Club Company, please
visit www.bayclubs.com.
About Troon®
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf
management company providing services at more than 360 locations around
the globe, including 280 golf courses at 246 facilities. In addition to
golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private
residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues.
Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages
more than 150 restaurants located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily
fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in
35 states and 30 countries, divisions of Troon include Troon Golf,
Honours Golf, Troon Privé (the private club operating division of
Troon), Troon International, Cliff Drysdale Management and RealFood
Consulting. There are currently 60 Troon-affiliated properties featuring
80 golf courses on national and international “Top 100” rankings.
Troon-affiliated properties include Bayside Resort Golf Club in
Selbyville, Delaware; Kapalua on Maui, Hawaii; Mauna Lani on the Kohala
Coast on Hawaii; Pronghorn in Bend, Oregon; Lofoten Links in Norway; and
Mollymook Golf Club in Australia. For additional news and information,
visit www.Troon.com,
or connect with Troon on Facebook,
Blog,
Room, or subscribe to Troon
Golf & Travel.
About Rick Caro
Rick Caro is a 45-year veteran of the club industry with experience as
an owner, operator, consultant, board member and investor. He currently
serves as President of Management Vision, Inc., a leading consulting
firm specializing in the club industry which is widely regarded for its
market feasibility studies, business plans, loan proposals, independent
valuation of clubs, assistance in the buying and selling of clubs,
operational analyses of existing clubs and financial acumen. Caro was
the co-founder, former President and Director of IHRSA (International
Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association), the major trade association
of over 10,000 clubs in over 80 countries. He has been the recipient of
IHRSA’s Person of the Year Award, Distinguished Service Award and
Lifetime Achievement Award.
About David Brandon
David Brandon has over 25 years of CEO experience, including his role as
President and CEO Valassis, Inc., where he led the company to a highly
successful IPO on the NYSE while also building a culture that was
recognized as being one of the 100 Best Companies to work for in America
for three consecutive years. Following, Dave was recruited by Bain
Capital to take on the assignment of Chairman and CEO of Domino’s Pizza,
Inc., where he led the largest restaurant IPO in history and served as
CEO for 11 years. Brandon has continued to serve the company and will
soon celebrate his 20th anniversary as Chairman of the
Domino’s Board of Directors. Later, Dave was recruited by KKR and Bain
Capital to serve as Chairman and CEO of Toys R Us, to take on the
challenging assignment of doing everything possible to balance the
interests of the company’s employees, customers, lenders, creditors and
owners while attempting to operate a very financially constrained
company. Brandon stayed in his role as Chairman of TRU until all matters
associated with the company’s restructuring were resolved and as many
markets and jobs as possible were saved and relaunched under new
ownership. Brandon is a past Director of the TJX Companies, Burger King
Corporation, Kaydon Corporation, Northwest Airlines, and several others.
He is currently serving as a Director of DTE Energy, Herman Miller, Inc.
PetSmart and is a member of the Board of Governors of the American Red
Cross.
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple
alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy,
infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager
partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive
investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and
disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and
driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR
invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund
investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities
through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments
may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional
information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website
at www.kkr.com and
on Twitter @KKR_Co.
Contacts
Media Contact – Bay Club
Annie Appel
P: 415.901.9220
Media Contact – Troon
Rob Myers
P: 408-477-0506