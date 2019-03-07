Premier active-lifestyle company also appoints new members to Board

of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The

Bay Club Company (“Bay Club”), today announced they have selected Troon®

to manage its growing collection of golf operations on the West

Coast. In addition to announcing this significant partnership, Bay Club

also announced the appointment of two new members to The Bay Club

Company Board of Directors: Rick Caro and David Brandon.

New Partnership with Troon®

Troon®,

the leader in golf course management, development, and marketing will

bring its expertise to all Bay Club golf operations up and down the West

Coast. The Bay Club portfolio encompasses a collection of 26 properties

across nine active-lifestyle campuses focused on fitness, sports, family

and hospitality. Members of Bay Club enjoy a range of high-end lifestyle

amenities typically only found at country clubs and luxury resorts.

“Bay Club presents an innovative concept in which members can experience

an array of lifestyle amenities at a variety of locations,” said Mike

Ryan, Chief Operating Officer at Troon. “We are excited about this new

partnership and look forward to growing with Bay Club as they expand

into more markets.”

Currently, three Bay Club campuses offer golf as a member amenity. In

addition to playing award-winning golf courses, members can enjoy casual

pre and post-round dining, regular member-only tournaments and events,

professional instruction, practice facility access, and resort style

clubhouses.

“Our new partnership with Troon will enhance current member experiences

while allowing us to significantly increase the number of golf

properties within our portfolio,” said Bay Club President & CEO Matthew

Stevens.

New Board Members

Rick Caro and David Brandon have been selected to join the Bay Club

Board of Directors as the company prepares for acquisition and partner

growth. The two new members will join the existing board comprised of

Kevin Klipfel and Matthew Stevens from Bay Club as well as members from

KKR, which will benefit from their expertise as the board and executive

management team continue working together to lead the company’s growth

and long-term success.

"I am honored to join the Board of The Bay Club Company. This is a

unique time in the club industry to have a leading club company poised

to grow through acquisitions of other quality clubs – including some

single clubs,” said Rick Caro.

“Our business strategy of growth through acquisitions and providing our

members with both greater geographic access and a continuously expanding

list of lifestyle choices puts Bay Club in the right place at the right

time, and I am looking forward to lending my experience and energy to

help create success for our members and all other stakeholders,” said

David Brandon.

“We are thrilled to have the experience from a club industry pioneer and

the diverse insight from one of the most respected leaders in the

consumer space join our Board,” said Stevens. “Rick and David’s

collective acumen will help us strategically navigate the ever-changing

fitness and hospitality landscapes while we continue to deliver the most

premier, member-first experience.”

For more information about The Bay Club Company, please visit www.bayclubs.com.

About The Bay Club Company

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Bay Club is an

active-lifestyle and hospitality company with a network of experiential

campuses that will now welcome more than 120,000 members. The combined

portfolio will operate across nine West Coast campuses in San Francisco,

San Jose, Los Angeles, San Diego and Portland markets, employing more

than 6,000 people. For more information on The Bay Club Company, please

visit www.bayclubs.com.

About Troon®

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf

management company providing services at more than 360 locations around

the globe, including 280 golf courses at 246 facilities. In addition to

golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private

residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues.

Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages

more than 150 restaurants located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily

fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in

35 states and 30 countries, divisions of Troon include Troon Golf,

Honours Golf, Troon Privé (the private club operating division of

Troon), Troon International, Cliff Drysdale Management and RealFood

Consulting. There are currently 60 Troon-affiliated properties featuring

80 golf courses on national and international “Top 100” rankings.

Troon-affiliated properties include Bayside Resort Golf Club in

Selbyville, Delaware; Kapalua on Maui, Hawaii; Mauna Lani on the Kohala

Coast on Hawaii; Pronghorn in Bend, Oregon; Lofoten Links in Norway; and

Mollymook Golf Club in Australia. For additional news and information,

visit www.Troon.com,

or connect with Troon on Facebook,

Twitter,

Instagram,

Google+,

Blog,

Press

Room, or subscribe to Troon

Golf & Travel.

About Rick Caro

Rick Caro is a 45-year veteran of the club industry with experience as

an owner, operator, consultant, board member and investor. He currently

serves as President of Management Vision, Inc., a leading consulting

firm specializing in the club industry which is widely regarded for its

market feasibility studies, business plans, loan proposals, independent

valuation of clubs, assistance in the buying and selling of clubs,

operational analyses of existing clubs and financial acumen. Caro was

the co-founder, former President and Director of IHRSA (International

Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association), the major trade association

of over 10,000 clubs in over 80 countries. He has been the recipient of

IHRSA’s Person of the Year Award, Distinguished Service Award and

Lifetime Achievement Award.

About David Brandon

David Brandon has over 25 years of CEO experience, including his role as

President and CEO Valassis, Inc., where he led the company to a highly

successful IPO on the NYSE while also building a culture that was

recognized as being one of the 100 Best Companies to work for in America

for three consecutive years. Following, Dave was recruited by Bain

Capital to take on the assignment of Chairman and CEO of Domino’s Pizza,

Inc., where he led the largest restaurant IPO in history and served as

CEO for 11 years. Brandon has continued to serve the company and will

soon celebrate his 20th anniversary as Chairman of the

Domino’s Board of Directors. Later, Dave was recruited by KKR and Bain

Capital to serve as Chairman and CEO of Toys R Us, to take on the

challenging assignment of doing everything possible to balance the

interests of the company’s employees, customers, lenders, creditors and

owners while attempting to operate a very financially constrained

company. Brandon stayed in his role as Chairman of TRU until all matters

associated with the company’s restructuring were resolved and as many

markets and jobs as possible were saved and relaunched under new

ownership. Brandon is a past Director of the TJX Companies, Burger King

Corporation, Kaydon Corporation, Northwest Airlines, and several others.

He is currently serving as a Director of DTE Energy, Herman Miller, Inc.

PetSmart and is a member of the Board of Governors of the American Red

Cross.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple

alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy,

infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager

partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive

investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and

disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and

driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR

invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund

investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities

through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments

may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional

information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website

at www.kkr.com and

on Twitter @KKR_Co.

