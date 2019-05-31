Under the new deal, NewsBank, a leading provider of news and

information serving academic, government and research institutions and

libraries, will aggregate and distribute The Cannabis Reporter’s

original content to its subscribers and institutional clients for

educational purposes.

online publication and producer of the award-winning syndicated talk

radio broadcast titled The Cannabis Reporter Radio Show, are pleased to

announce that they have signed a content licensing and partnership

agreement with NewsBank,

a leading aggregator of news content for educational and research

purposes. Under the new partnership agreement, NewsBank will distribute

The Cannabis Reporter’s original

content to its subscribers and institutional clients in multiple

markets, with exclusive distribution rights in the academic, military

and government sectors.

“We considered it an honor to be approached by NewsBank and can’t think

of a better way to repurpose The Cannabis Reporter’s educational

content,” said The Cannabis Reporter’s publisher and co-founder, Star

Simmons. At the time Simmons was first approached by NewsBank, she

learned that the company’s editors had been watching the progress of The

Cannabis Reporter for several years before initially proposing the

licensing partnership. The timing of the agreement also coincides with

the launch of NewsBank's newest content offering, which will focus on

cannabis education.

“The Cannabis Reporter is an outstanding addition to our new product,

Cannabis NewsBank,” said Jim Draper, Executive Vice President, NewsBank.

“It provides important coverage of the cannabis industry and the people

who are making and shaping it.”

In addition to distributing feature articles and other editorial content

pulled from The Cannabis Reporter’s current feeds and archives, NewsBank

will also be aggregating the recorded interviews and transcripts of The

Cannabis Reporter Radio Show, a weekly broadcast hosted by the

publication’s co-founder and editor Snowden Bishop. The award-winning

producer, journalist and former anchor of NBC affiliates in Missouri and

California debuted the radio program in 2016 with an editorial mission

to empower advocacy and engender widespread acceptance of cannabis

through awareness-building content that appeals to mainstream audiences.

Shortly thereafter, The Cannabis Reporter Radio Show became the first

all-cannabis talk program to be syndicated for national radio

distribution and was named “Best Radio Show” and “Best Podcast” in the

2018 Best of Cannabis Awards.

Interviews with notable cannabis activists, entrepreneurs, innovators,

policymakers, celebrity advocates and other influencers explore ways in

which legal cannabis is transforming the field of medicine, revitalizing

state economies, restoring depleted farmland, improving social justice,

helping to reduce opiate abuse and inspiring innovation to transition

away from fossil fuels and forest resources. Guest highlights include

Mexico's 55th President Vicente Fox, recording artist Melissa Etheridge,

hemp activist Micah Nelson (Willie’s son), veteran TV personality Montel

Williams, NORML founder Keith Stroup, U.S. Congressman James Comer

(R-KY) and Super Bowl Champion Marvin Washington, to name a few.

“We are convinced that cannabis is key to solving so many perplexing

problems facing our society today,” said Bishop, who has been writing

about cannabis since 2010, when she first learned about the

environmental benefits of hemp. Realizing that the pervasive cultural

stigma remained a major barrier to the federal policy change needed in

order to unleash the potential for cannabis to address these problems,

she intentionally geared the editorial focus on issues-oriented topics

that would appeal to cross-generational audiences of all levels of

awareness. This approach also ensured that the unconventional and

often-controversial subject would be suitable for their eventual

transition to mainstream radio.

“It’s impossible to grow a congregation by preaching only to the choir,”

Bishop mused about the strategic decision to approach talk radio

stations. At the time, there were very few stations that would accept a

show about cannabis, and very few cannabis programs that could appeal to

the sensibilities of primarily conservative-leaning talk radio

audiences. Rooted in the belief that educating audiences about cannabis

is an important public service, she explained, “Radio offered the best

platform to reach the more skeptical and unaware among us, who wouldn’t

go out of their way to learn about cannabis online.”

This strategy is what makes the partnership between The Cannabis

Reporter and NewsBank such a great fit, according to Draper. After

carefully vetting a potential source of content, NewsBank uses its

extensive distribution channels to help it reach a wider audience. Users

value this service for the high quality of the content included, as well

as the powerful search capabilities and user-friendly interface.

“Our goal is to provide essential information about a fast-growing

industry, and the inclusion of The Cannabis Reporter helps us achieve

this,” Draper said. “The power of Cannabis NewsBank is that it allows

our users to quickly access the information they need most to make

decisions and compete successfully. Our customers in many sectors—legal,

business, consumer, government and more—have found significant value

here.”

The Cannabis Reporter has chronicled some of the cannabis industry’s

most exciting scientific revelations, technological innovations,

commercial developments and advancements in the ever-changing regulatory

landscape in its original features and interviews, which will provide

valuable resources for researchers, students and anyone else seeking

information about cannabis.

“We feel fortunate to have recorded the insights and recollections of so

many of the industry’s most prolific trailblazers, who have been – and

are still – shaping the history and future of cannabis, which has become

what is arguably one of the most important and transformational emerging

industries of our generation,” said Bishop. With so many important

interviews having aired before The Cannabis Reporter had amassed the

number of followers it has today, she explained that partnering with

NewsBank will enable their voices to re-emerge from the archives and be

repurposed for education and research. “It is immensely gratifying to

know that NewsBank will provide a second life for their valuable

insights.”

About NewsBank:

NewsBank, inc., has been one of the world’s premier information

providers for more than 46 years. NewsBank’s comprehensive Web-based

research collections satisfy the diverse needs of public libraries,

colleges and universities, schools, government libraries, genealogists,

professionals, researchers, nonprofit organizations, and others. For

more information, see http://www.newsbank.com/.

About Cannabis NewsBank:

Cannabis NewsBank aggregates cannabis-related news and information from

over 12,000 sources, from the 1970s to today’s news reports. Sources

include many cannabis industry publications along with local coverage

from every state in the United States, as well as from

Canada and countries around the globe. NewsBank created Cannabis

NewsBank to address the specific business and information needs of those

working in the fast-paced cannabis industry. For more information, visit https://www.newsbank.com/cannabis-newsbank.

About The Cannabis Reporter:

The Cannabis Reporter (TCR) is an award-winning media outlet, which was

launched online in 2015 to raise awareness about the medical,

environmental, economic and societal benefits of regulating cannabis.

Sponsored by Sunstate

Technology Group and Cannasphere

Biotech, and with the support of a variety of advertisers, media

partners, advocacies and industry partners like the Growers

Network who align with TCR’s educational and editorial objectives,

The Cannabis Reporter Radio Show became the nation’s first all-cannabis

talk program to achieve network syndication in the terrestrial radio

landscape shortly after its 2016 debut. Hosted by award-winning

producer/journalist Snowden Bishop, the weekly broadcast features

compelling interviews with many of the cannabis industry’s most prolific

trailblazers and thought leaders, including scientists, medical

professionals, policy makers, celebrity advocates and other public

figures with compelling stories to tell. TCR offers unique, value-packed

marketing opportunities, including its all-new Pro Series Podcast Series

featuring sponsored interviews, which are available to qualified

industry stakeholders, experts and business executives.

Visit

The Cannabis Reporter online or engage with TCR on Facebook

@TCReporter, on Instagram

@TheCannabisReporter or on Twitter

@CannabisReportr. For more information or to request an interview,

please contact Kelly Wood at KWPR Group by phone, (480) 239-0109, or by

email, kelly@kwprgroup.com.

Contacts

Media Contact: Kelly Wood

(480) 239-0109 | kelly@kwprgroup.com

