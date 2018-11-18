Thousands of The Cheesecake Factory Staff Members Come Together to

Prepare Sit-Down Meals for Low-Income Individuals and Families Across

the Country

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the spirit of giving, more than 3,000 staff members from The

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) will volunteer to prepare and serve

its 17th annual Thanksgiving Day Feast at 13 Salvation Army

locations around the United States on Thanksgiving Day.

The full-service, sit down feast will be provided to more than 6,000

low-income individuals and children, who will get to enjoy freshly

roasted turkey with all the trimmings and The Cheesecake Factory’s

legendary seasonal Pumpkin

Cheesecake. The festivities will also feature a Thanksgiving arts &

crafts table where children and their families will create fall-inspired

headbands and gratitude pie spinners with their own personal messages of

thankfulness, and color Thanksgiving themed pages.

“We are honored to be serving our 17th annual Thanksgiving

Day Feast providing a hot Thanksgiving meal to those in need,” said

David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

“We are thankful for our staff members who so generously donate their

time every year to create this very special event.”

The Thanksgiving Day Feast is sponsored by The Cheesecake Factory Oscar

and Evelyn Overton Charitable Foundation and will be held at select

Salvation Army locations in Anaheim, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas,

Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Long Island, Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, San

Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

The annual event is one of many hunger-relief initiatives The Cheesecake

Factory supports in its local communities. The company also participates

in a nationwide Harvest Food Donation Program in which surplus fresh

food from its restaurants is regularly donated to local food rescue

operations for distribution to soup kitchens and shelters. Since the

program’s inception in 2007, The Cheesecake Factory has donated more

than 4.8 million pounds of food.

Additionally, The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $4.3 million

since 2008 to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic

hunger-relief organization. The company’s staff members also have

donated more than 1.5 million pounds of peanut butter to Feeding America

member food banks in the company’s annual Peanut Butter Drive during

September’s Hunger Action Month.

To follow the Thanksgiving Day Feast on social media, please search

using the hashtag “#CAKEGiveBack.”

For more information about The Cheesecake Factory, please visit www.TheCheesecakeFactory.com

Fan

us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheCheesecakeFactory

Follow

us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cheesecake

Follow

us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/cheesecakefactory

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake

Factory Incorporated created the upscale casual dining segment in 1978

with the introduction of its namesake concept. The Company, through its

subsidiaries, owns and operates 215 full-service, casual dining

restaurants throughout the U.S.A., including Puerto Rico, and Canada,

comprised of 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® mark; 14

restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe® mark; and two restaurants under

the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen® mark. Internationally, 21 The

Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. The

Company's bakery division operates two bakery production facilities, in

Calabasas Hills, CA and Rocky Mount, NC, that produce quality

cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international

licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2018 the Company was

named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for

the fifth consecutive year. To learn more about the Company, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com.

FORTUNE and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® are registered

trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. From FORTUNE

Magazine, March 1, 2018 ©2018 Time Inc. Used under license. FORTUNE and

Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or

services of, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Contacts

MEDIA

Berk Communications

Hannah Gray / Gabrielle Gaines

213-486-6546

/ 646-308-2396

cheesecake@berkcommunications.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles