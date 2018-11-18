Thousands of The Cheesecake Factory Staff Members Come Together to
Prepare Sit-Down Meals for Low-Income Individuals and Families Across
the Country
CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the spirit of giving, more than 3,000 staff members from The
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) will volunteer to prepare and serve
its 17th annual Thanksgiving Day Feast at 13 Salvation Army
locations around the United States on Thanksgiving Day.
The full-service, sit down feast will be provided to more than 6,000
low-income individuals and children, who will get to enjoy freshly
roasted turkey with all the trimmings and The Cheesecake Factory’s
legendary seasonal Pumpkin
Cheesecake. The festivities will also feature a Thanksgiving arts &
crafts table where children and their families will create fall-inspired
headbands and gratitude pie spinners with their own personal messages of
thankfulness, and color Thanksgiving themed pages.
“We are honored to be serving our 17th annual Thanksgiving
Day Feast providing a hot Thanksgiving meal to those in need,” said
David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.
“We are thankful for our staff members who so generously donate their
time every year to create this very special event.”
The Thanksgiving Day Feast is sponsored by The Cheesecake Factory Oscar
and Evelyn Overton Charitable Foundation and will be held at select
Salvation Army locations in Anaheim, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas,
Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Long Island, Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, San
Francisco, and Washington, D.C.
The annual event is one of many hunger-relief initiatives The Cheesecake
Factory supports in its local communities. The company also participates
in a nationwide Harvest Food Donation Program in which surplus fresh
food from its restaurants is regularly donated to local food rescue
operations for distribution to soup kitchens and shelters. Since the
program’s inception in 2007, The Cheesecake Factory has donated more
than 4.8 million pounds of food.
Additionally, The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $4.3 million
since 2008 to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic
hunger-relief organization. The company’s staff members also have
donated more than 1.5 million pounds of peanut butter to Feeding America
member food banks in the company’s annual Peanut Butter Drive during
September’s Hunger Action Month.
To follow the Thanksgiving Day Feast on social media, please search
using the hashtag “#CAKEGiveBack.”
About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
The Cheesecake
Factory Incorporated created the upscale casual dining segment in 1978
with the introduction of its namesake concept. The Company, through its
subsidiaries, owns and operates 215 full-service, casual dining
restaurants throughout the U.S.A., including Puerto Rico, and Canada,
comprised of 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® mark; 14
restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe® mark; and two restaurants under
the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen® mark. Internationally, 21 The
Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. The
Company's bakery division operates two bakery production facilities, in
Calabasas Hills, CA and Rocky Mount, NC, that produce quality
cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international
licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2018 the Company was
named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for
the fifth consecutive year. To learn more about the Company, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com.
FORTUNE and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® are registered
trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. From FORTUNE
Magazine, March 1, 2018 ©2018 Time Inc. Used under license. FORTUNE and
Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or
services of, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.
