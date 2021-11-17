The cost of putting a Thanksgiving meal on the table is up in Arizona

Now people appear to be more comfortable getting together. And that, in turn, has increased the demand.

Yet there still are some bargains to be had.

Both whole milk and whipping cream cost less now than they did a year ago. Ditto sweet potatoes, brown and serve rolls, and even a bag of frozen green peas.

And the cost of stuffing the bird is down. A lot. Like more than a third.

There are some offsets aside from the turkey itself. Fans of pumpkin pie will find that the pre-made pie shells and the pumpkin pie mix will set them back more this year than last year.

What’s important to note in all this, however, is that the survey is based on the price federation shoppers found when they went to the store. It does not include the savings available for customers who hold a grocer’s affinity card.

And there are some deals to be had.

At Fry’s for example, a $25 purchase qualifies buyers for a Butterball turkey at 99 cents a pound. And Kroger’s own brand is available for 79 cents a pound.

Bashas’ has a similar deal, offering either Jennie-O or Norbest turkeys at 79 cents a pound with a $25 purchase.