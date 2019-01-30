Tickets Now On Sale for Northern Arizona’s Premier Local Wine, Food

Eight Wineworks and The

Clarkdale Foundation have opened ticket sales for the Fourth Annual Verde

Valley Wine Festival, Northern Arizona's premier wine and culinary

event. The Festival returns to the Clarkdale Town Park on Saturday, May

11, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. General

Admission and VIP tickets are now available online. Festival

organizers have also opened the call for local fine food vendors,

Arizona beer and spirit purveyors, as well as event sponsors and

volunteers to help run the event.

Last year’s sold-out Verde Valley Wine Festival showcased the

locally-sourced wine of more than 17 Arizona winemakers, 3 local

breweries and distilleries, and 11 local specialty food vendors.

Attendees from around the region gathered at Clarkdale Town Complex for

wine and beer tastings, food, live music and more. The evening before

the main event, VIP ticket holders attended an exclusive winemaker

dinner and live auction, at which Arizona wineries and businesses

offered one-of-a-kind specialty items and experiences for bid. A portion

of the proceeds from the event benefit The Clarkdale Foundation’s

philanthropic programs and the live auction raises funds for the Arizona

Vignerons Alliance. Last year’s event raised more than $28,000 for

local nonprofits.

“The Verde Valley Wine Festival highlights the community of Clarkdale,

the Verde Valley, and Arizona’s strong ecosystem of wineries, breweries,

spirits and restaurants that add significant value to our local

economy,” explained David Baird, director of the Verde Valley Wine

Festival and manager at Four Eight Wineworks. “The main theme of our

event is ‘local,’ and we’re committed to showcasing the best food,

drink, and culture for locals and visitors to enjoy. This year, we’re

excited about our return to the beautiful, recently remodeled Clarkdale

Town Park, so expect the 2019 Festival to be even bigger than last year,

with more choices and experiences.”

Restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and fine food purveyors are encouraged

to apply to secure a space at the event immediately, as they are

limited and on a first come, first serve basis. Applications for

wineries and wine vendors are now closed. The full lineup of wineries,

restaurants, breweries, and food vendors will be announced soon.

The Verde Valley Wine Festival is also accepting applications for event

sponsors from the local business community. There are several tiers of

sponsorship participation that can meet the budget needs of businesses

who want to raise their profile by gaining exposure at this highly

anticipated event.

The Clarkdale Foundation will return as the Festival’s nonprofit

partner. “We’re proud to partner once again with Four Eight Wineworks in

bringing this festival back to Clarkdale for another successful year.

Last year’s proceeds from the event helped us expand our philanthropic

support for community programs in Clarkdale,” said Nick Hunseder, vice

president of the Board of Directors at The Clarkdale Foundation.

Festival organizers are issuing a call for local volunteers to assist

with taking tickets at the entry gates, handling VIP guest check-ins,

setup and break-down of exhibits, and other operations.

“We’re grateful for the support of the many generous volunteers from our

community who showed up last year to help run the event,” said Debbie

Hunseder, festival administrator. “We hope volunteers from last year

return, and we’d also like to see some new faces join our team. We

couldn’t do this without their help.”

For more information about applying as a wine, food or beer vendor, go

to http://verdevalleywinefestival.com/brewer-spirits-application.

To apply as a vendor or exhibitor, go to http://verdevalleywinefestival.com/exhibitor-application.

To learn more about becoming an event sponsor, visit http://verdevalleywinefestival.com/sponsors.

Volunteer opportunities are available; please visit our sign-up page at http://verdevalleywinefestival.com/volunteers.

About the Verde Valley Wine Festival

Now in its fourth year, the Verde Valley Wine Festival is Northern

Arizona’s premier wine, food and music event. All wines, spirits and

food are grown and produced in the State of Arizona. To learn more about

us, go to www.verdevalleywinefestival.com.

For real time updates on the Festival, connect with us on Facebook,

Twitter

or Instagram,

or check out our blog.

About Four Eight Wineworks

Four Eight Wineworks is Northern Arizona’s only winemaking incubator,

providing access to the tools emerging viticulturists need to become

full-fledged winemakers. Founded in 2013, Four Eight Wineworks intends

to keep vintner talent in Arizona by providing the resources needed for

high quality production. Visit the Four Eight Wineworks tasting room at

140 Main Street in Jerome, Arizona inside Puscifer the Store, or online

at www.four8wineworks.com.

About The Clarkdale Foundation

Founded in 1998, The Clarkdale Foundation is a 501-c-3 nonprofit

organization whose mission is to enhance the community of Clarkdale,

Arizona through philanthropic endeavors. For nearly 20 years, the

Foundation has remained committed to creating an endowment as a legacy

for future Clarkdale generations, support the enhancement of community

facilities and providing financial assistance for the arts, education

and cultural activities. For more information, visit http://clarkdalefoundation.org/.

