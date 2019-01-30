Tickets Now On Sale for Northern Arizona’s Premier Local Wine, Food
and Music Festival, May 11, 2019
Eight Wineworks and The
Clarkdale Foundation have opened ticket sales for the Fourth Annual Verde
Valley Wine Festival, Northern Arizona's premier wine and culinary
event. The Festival returns to the Clarkdale Town Park on Saturday, May
11, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. General
Admission and VIP tickets are now available online. Festival
organizers have also opened the call for local fine food vendors,
Arizona beer and spirit purveyors, as well as event sponsors and
volunteers to help run the event.
Last year’s sold-out Verde Valley Wine Festival showcased the
locally-sourced wine of more than 17 Arizona winemakers, 3 local
breweries and distilleries, and 11 local specialty food vendors.
Attendees from around the region gathered at Clarkdale Town Complex for
wine and beer tastings, food, live music and more. The evening before
the main event, VIP ticket holders attended an exclusive winemaker
dinner and live auction, at which Arizona wineries and businesses
offered one-of-a-kind specialty items and experiences for bid. A portion
of the proceeds from the event benefit The Clarkdale Foundation’s
philanthropic programs and the live auction raises funds for the Arizona
Vignerons Alliance. Last year’s event raised more than $28,000 for
local nonprofits.
“The Verde Valley Wine Festival highlights the community of Clarkdale,
the Verde Valley, and Arizona’s strong ecosystem of wineries, breweries,
spirits and restaurants that add significant value to our local
economy,” explained David Baird, director of the Verde Valley Wine
Festival and manager at Four Eight Wineworks. “The main theme of our
event is ‘local,’ and we’re committed to showcasing the best food,
drink, and culture for locals and visitors to enjoy. This year, we’re
excited about our return to the beautiful, recently remodeled Clarkdale
Town Park, so expect the 2019 Festival to be even bigger than last year,
with more choices and experiences.”
Restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and fine food purveyors are encouraged
to apply to secure a space at the event immediately, as they are
limited and on a first come, first serve basis. Applications for
wineries and wine vendors are now closed. The full lineup of wineries,
restaurants, breweries, and food vendors will be announced soon.
The Verde Valley Wine Festival is also accepting applications for event
sponsors from the local business community. There are several tiers of
sponsorship participation that can meet the budget needs of businesses
who want to raise their profile by gaining exposure at this highly
anticipated event.
The Clarkdale Foundation will return as the Festival’s nonprofit
partner. “We’re proud to partner once again with Four Eight Wineworks in
bringing this festival back to Clarkdale for another successful year.
Last year’s proceeds from the event helped us expand our philanthropic
support for community programs in Clarkdale,” said Nick Hunseder, vice
president of the Board of Directors at The Clarkdale Foundation.
Festival organizers are issuing a call for local volunteers to assist
with taking tickets at the entry gates, handling VIP guest check-ins,
setup and break-down of exhibits, and other operations.
“We’re grateful for the support of the many generous volunteers from our
community who showed up last year to help run the event,” said Debbie
Hunseder, festival administrator. “We hope volunteers from last year
return, and we’d also like to see some new faces join our team. We
couldn’t do this without their help.”
For more information about applying as a wine, food or beer vendor, go
To apply as a vendor or exhibitor, go to http://verdevalleywinefestival.com/exhibitor-application.
To learn more about becoming an event sponsor, visit http://verdevalleywinefestival.com/sponsors.
Volunteer opportunities are available; please visit our sign-up page at http://verdevalleywinefestival.com/volunteers.
About the Verde Valley Wine Festival
Now in its fourth year, the Verde Valley Wine Festival is Northern
Arizona’s premier wine, food and music event. All wines, spirits and
food are grown and produced in the State of Arizona. To learn more about
us, go to www.verdevalleywinefestival.com.
About Four Eight Wineworks
Four Eight Wineworks is Northern Arizona’s only winemaking incubator,
providing access to the tools emerging viticulturists need to become
full-fledged winemakers. Founded in 2013, Four Eight Wineworks intends
to keep vintner talent in Arizona by providing the resources needed for
high quality production. Visit the Four Eight Wineworks tasting room at
140 Main Street in Jerome, Arizona inside Puscifer the Store, or online
About The Clarkdale Foundation
Founded in 1998, The Clarkdale Foundation is a 501-c-3 nonprofit
organization whose mission is to enhance the community of Clarkdale,
Arizona through philanthropic endeavors. For nearly 20 years, the
Foundation has remained committed to creating an endowment as a legacy
for future Clarkdale generations, support the enhancement of community
facilities and providing financial assistance for the arts, education
and cultural activities. For more information, visit http://clarkdalefoundation.org/.
