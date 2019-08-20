Company to Offer New Courses led by Physicians Focused on Physician Burnout, Working Through Change, Crucial Conversations, and Organizational Effectiveness
DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Greeley Company, a leader in healthcare consulting, education, external peer review and interim staffing solutions, today announced the expansion of its live national education seminar offerings to include four new programs focused on addressing daily real-world challenges healthcare leaders face. The new educational programs provide attendees with the tools to diagnose and treat burnout; techniques to manage challenges in clinical, financial and operational healthcare processes; strategies to protect patients and support practitioners; and leveraging organizational effectiveness tools to resolve dysfunction and restore trust.
Certain critical skills are necessary for hospital and physician leaders to thrive in today’s evolving healthcare environment, though they are not part of most medical school curriculums. Greeley recognized this as an opportunity to educate physicians and provide them with new skills to help them further develop as leaders, based on experience educating more than 11,000 physicians and hospital leaders in the last decade alone. Greeley’s courses are led by topic experts, practicing physician leaders, and executives who bring an enhanced ability to connect with attendees. The peer-to-peer training advantage that Greeley provides helps physicians and hospital leaders develop the skills needed to tackle healthcare’s most difficult challenges.
“We have worked with countless physician and hospital leaders over the past 20 years, so we know very well where gaps in knowledge tend to occur and how best to address them. Greeley’s education team is committed to continuously providing new and relevant content to help physicians and hospital leaders thrive in today’s challenging healthcare landscape,” said Dr. Rick Sheff, Chief Medical Officer of Greeley. “Previous event attendees have said that Greeley’s methodology has better enabled them to navigate challenging situations and has given them the tools necessary to develop as a leader. Attendees come away with a greater understanding of what executive leadership looks like in practice, and many return to further hone their skills.”
Greeley’s new physician burnout program, presented by Dr. Sheff will help attendees move the needle on the burnout epidemic by outlining an accurate, in-depth diagnosis and treatment plan. The program focused on working through change will teach effective change management techniques, and physicians will be given the tools to enact effective change within an organization. The crucial conversations program offers strategies to protect patients and support the practitioner, and will help attendees develop key communication skills. The organizational effectiveness workshop is a two-day program that will give attendees an opportunity to collaborate on how to create and promote a culture of accountability in their own organizations.
Greeley’s new education offerings will build on the success of previous seminars and will complement the company’s core seminar tracks, which address topics such as medical executive committee leadership, peer-review, and credentialing. The new programs will be unveiled at Greeley’s upcoming events in Phoenix, AZ on October 17-19, 2019 and Boca Raton, FL on December 5-7, 2019. Learn more and sign up for an upcoming event on the Greeley website.
About The Greeley Company
The Greeley Company is a leader in healthcare consulting, leadership education, external peer review and interim staffing solutions, with unmatched experience in the areas of regulatory compliance, accreditation, bylaws and peer review, as well as credentialing and privileging. Greeley’s mission is to help healthcare organizations improve efficiency, comply with regulations and standards, achieve practitioner engagement and alignment, and excel in delivering high-quality, cost-effective patient care. For more information, visit www.greeley.com.
Contacts
Kara McCrudden
Account Executive
Aria Marketing
(617) 332-9999 x201