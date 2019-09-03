Leading Healthcare Compliance Consulting Firm to Discuss How Hospitals Can Identify and Address Common Pitfalls of Joint Commission and CMS Surveys Through Simplification
DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Greeley Company, a leader in healthcare consulting, education, and interim staffing solutions, today announced its Vice President of Compliance Content, Bud Pate, will present at the 2019 National Association for Healthcare Quality Conference -NAHQ Next, which will take place September 16-18 in Phoenix, Arizona. The session will focus on managing adverse survey challenges through simplification.
Bud Pate joined The Greeley Company in 2004 and has subsequently been involved in countless patient safety and compliance consultations, including over 100 successful Joint Commission appeals and countless improvement activities focused on avoiding Medicare termination. His presentation, titled “Avoid Survey Disasters through Simplification,” will share compelling insights into common pitfalls in hospital survey readiness activities and typical responses to survey findings, including actionable advice for resolving threats to accreditation and certification. Drawing from its work with over 1,000 hospitals and health system clients, Greeley’s approach to compliance provides the necessary tools to avoid and manage a wide range of issues.
Attendees will learn Greeley’s method of deconstructing unnecessarily complex practices with simplified, sustainable solutions that will work in hospitals and health systems of all sizes and types. “In an industry saturated with rules, regulations, processes and standards, Greeley looks to simplify,” said Steve Bryant, Greeley CEO. “We have spent over 30 years developing and refining our approach to compliance challenges, which has enabled us to deliver consistent, unmatched results. We’re looking forward to sharing more of our recipe for success at this year’s NAHQ.”
The presentation at NAHQ Next will take place on Tuesday, September 17 from 1:05 p.m. – 1:35 p.m. in the Solutions Center on the exhibit show floor near aisle 500. Connect with Greeley at the conference by visiting booth #112. To schedule a meeting with Bud Pate at the conference, visit greeley.com/events/nahq or call 888.749.3054.
About The Greeley Company
The Greeley Company is a leader in healthcare consulting, education and interim staffing solutions, with unmatched experience in the areas of regulatory compliance, accreditation, bylaws and peer review, as well as credentialing and privileging for over 30 years. Greeley’s mission is to help healthcare organizations improve efficiency, comply with regulations and standards, achieve practitioner engagement and alignment, and excel in delivering high-quality, cost-effective patient care. For more information, visit www.greeley.com.
Contacts
Kara McCrudden for Aria Marketing
Account Executive
(617) 332-9999 x201