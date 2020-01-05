The Institute for Functional Medicine Announces AIC 2020: Advancements in Clinical Research and Innovative Practices in Functional Medicine

FEDERAL WAY, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) today announced the 2020 IFM Annual International Conference (AIC): Advancements in Clinical Research and Innovative Practices in Functional Medicine. The three-day conference will take place May 28-30 at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. AIC is the largest annual gathering of Functional Medicine clinicians anywhere in the world. This year’s conference will focus on the state-of-the-science in Functional Medicine, presenting the latest research that highlights the benefits of Functional Medicine on improving health outcomes.
“IFM is proud to bring together Functional Medicine professionals from around the globe to discuss the future of Functional Medicine,” said Amy R. Mack, CEO of IFM. “It’s inspiring to see how much our community strengthens and grows year after year. Now more than ever, with the rapid evolution of the state of the science, it’s critically important for Functional Medicine practitioners to gather, collaborate and share information and best practices.”
Leading researchers and Functional Medicine thought leaders will present and explore the latest research and clinical opportunities. Attendees will learn how to translate these early findings into safe and effective treatments for the patients who need them most. Topics that will be presented include:
Longevity and the Aging Process
Fasting and Ketosis
Planetary Health and Toxins
Prenatal/Pediatrics
Clinical Skill Building
“If we consider historical precedent, the innovative concepts that we are advancing in Functional Medicine today will be incorporated into conventional standard of care in the near future,” said Robert Luby, MD, Executive Director of Medical Education at IFM. “Please join us for these important presentations as we shine a light on the latest in clinical advances that promise to be transformative for you, your practice, and your patients.”
Registration is now open. Attendees may reserve special IFM rates at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa while they last. Sign up to receive the latest updates on speakers and events for AIC 2020.
About IFM
The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) is the global leader in Functional Medicine and a collaborator in the transformation of healthcare. IFM is a non-profit organization that believes Functional Medicine can help every individual reach their full potential for health and well-being. Founded in 1991 and dedicated to the widespread adoption of Functional Medicine, IFM works to advance education and training, clinical patient care, research, and outcomes in Functional Medicine worldwide. To date, IFM has educated over 16,000 practitioners from 70 countries. Additionally, more than 1,000 practitioners have received their Functional Medicine certification from IFM.
For more information about IFM, please visit ifm.org.
