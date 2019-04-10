PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The International Cruise Victims Association (ICV) is praising the fact

that American cruise ship passengers are now one step closer to being

more fully protected and truly prioritized. This is the ICV

organization’s response to the announcement made yesterday by Senator

Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Chairperson of the Senate Subcommittee on

Transportation and Safety as she introduced legislation which calls for

an end to the oppressive 1920 law known as DOHSA (Death on the High Seas

Act).

In the course of nearly one hundred years this law, originally a sword

of protection and support for the widows and dependents of seamen who

died while working on ships in foreign waters, became a shield behind

which the cruise industry has been allowed to hide; avoiding financial

accountability for the wrongful deaths of passengers who do not have

dependents or income. “These passengers,” Senator Fischer says,

“include children, students, and retirees which account for a

significant portion of the 12 million Americans who cruise each year.”

The dedicated efforts of two sisters, Kelly Lankford and Jill Malott,

members of ICV who lost both their mother and father in a tragic fire

onboard a Peruvian river cruise on April 10, 2016, served as the impetus

for this legislation. Senator Fischer has authored and named the bill

Hammers’ Law for their parents, Larry and Christy Hammer of Omaha,

Nebraska.

In

her press release, Senator Fischer indicated the following:

“The tragic passing of Larry and Christy Hammer is something no family

should have to endure. My office has been working with their daughters,

Jill and Kelly, coordinating with the State Department to get answers

from the Peruvian government and hold culpable parties responsible.

Hammers’ Law would change existing law to help ensure cruise lines are

held accountable after such a devastating loss.”

For nearly a century, countless American cruise ship passengers have

been tragically affected by this law. Jill and Kelly spoke for many of

them saying:

“The only way we have found to move forward from the loss of our parents

is by working to prevent future tragedies from devastating more

families. We are grateful to Senator Fischer for introducing Hammers'

Law to safeguard the millions of Americans who cruise each year."

DOHSA has prevented innumerable families from receiving fair and just

compensation when their loved ones have died as a result of wrongful

death at sea. Hammers’ Law will finally align the cruise industry with

the aviation industry, which in 2000 amended DOHSA to allow for

more adequate compensation for victims of major commercial aviation

accidents. Sadly, cruise ship provisions have remained in the pre-World

War ll era. International Cruise Victims joins with Senator Fischer and

the Hammer family in calling for this inequity to be exposed and

eliminated.

Contacts

International Cruise Victims Association

Kendall Carver,

602-989-6752 Chairman

or

Jamie Barnett, 818-355-6462 President

www.internationalcruisevictims.org

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles