The Mint Dispensary Receives Approval to Sell Recreational Marijuana in Arizona

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mint Dispensary, operator of the third-largest dispensary in the U.S. and the first cannabis kitchen of its kind in the nation, received approval from the Arizona Department of Health Services on Friday afternoon to sell recreational marijuana at its dispensaries in the state to adults ages 21 and over.
“This is a major cannabis industry milestone – not just for Arizona, but for the entire country,” said Eivan Shahara, Co-Founder and CEO of Brightroot Inc., the parent company of the Mint Dispensary, which is headquartered in Arizona. “This has been a long time coming, as perceptions about marijuana are slowly changing and people are seeing the medicinal benefits.”
The Mint has established a firm foothold as a leader in the cannabis industry. The brand was recently named “Most Innovative Medical Cannabis Dispensary” by the international Commercial Cannabis Awards in 2020, after having worked diligently to create advancements in the industry. The Mint introduced the nation’s first cannabis kitchen of its kind in 2018; added a large on-site grow to its flagship location in 2019; implemented a drive-thru at its Tempe, Ariz. dispensary in 2020; and introduced a curbside pickup option for cardholders at its Mesa, Ariz. dispensary this year.
“The Mint is known for being a cannabis leader,” said Shahara. “We’re committed to introduce new, innovative and entrepreneurial concepts to the industry while doing our part to change the public’s misperceptions of cannabis.”
As a multi-state operator, the Mint Cannabis also continues to expand its presence throughout the country with new retail centers and cultivation facilities. The Mint is currently poised to open several new locations in the U.S., including both a new retail location and separate cultivation facility in north Phoenix, which will be followed by additional Mint-branded locations in Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, and Massachusetts.
The Mint is poised to continue redefining the industry with plans to launch a subscription-box program and full-service delivery in Arizona, once the state approves direct-to-consumer delivery for marijuana establishments, which is expected to come sometime between 2023 and 2025.
“Our industry is at a critical juncture – public sentiment is changing, as evidenced by our dispensaries being deemed essential businesses, similar to pharmacies, when COVID-19 hit,” said Shahara. “An increased acceptance of cannabis is sweeping the nation, and we want to be a positive agent of change, an ambassador for education, and an innovative problem solver that is filling critical gaps and bringing workable options to meet the demand.”
