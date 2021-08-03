The MolinaCares Accord Donates $100,000 to The Peer and Family Career Academy in Support of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Programs in Arizona

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The MolinaCares Accord (“MolinaCares”), in collaboration with Molina Complete Care of Arizona, has donated $100,000 to The Peer and Family Career Academy to help provide peer support specialists for those experiencing mental health or substance abuse issues.
Dedicated to closing the gap between experiencing symptoms and engaging in treatment, The Peer and Family Career Academy works to strengthen the peer and family support system with workforce development programs that help place credentialed specialists in a variety of settings. Funds from the MolinaCares donation will be used to train and educate individuals who have experienced mental health and substance abuse issues.
“Molina is committed to serving vulnerable populations in our community,” said Minnie Andrade, plan president of Molina Complete Care of Arizona. “We are grateful to partner with organizations that offer assistance to underserved individuals and their families.”
“We are so appreciative to MolinaCares for their generous donation,” said Susan Kavanaugh, executive director of The Peer and Family Career Academy. “This grant will make a significant impact in our goal of identifying and equipping individuals who can serve in these critical roles of supporting those in our community struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues."
About The MolinaCares Accord:
Established by Molina Healthcare, Inc., The MolinaCares Accord oversees a community investment platform created to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations by funding meaningful, measurable, and innovative programs and solutions that improve health, life, and living in local communities. The MolinaCares Accord funds such measures through The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established in 2020 by Molina Healthcare, Inc.
Contacts
Molina Healthcare
Rhonda Frazier
562-980-3849