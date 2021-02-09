The National Academy of Sports Medicine Launches a Revolutionary Personal Training Program that Makes It Quick, Easy and Affordable to Start a Successful Career

In as few as 4 weeks, newly certified trainers can start training anyone from 9 to 99.

The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the world leader in fitness education has developed a 100% online program that prepares Personal Trainers to begin their careers in fitness with confidence.

“With over 30 years as the gold standard in fitness education, we are thrilled to introduce this revolutionary new program that will transform the industry with a smart, science-based approach that is affordable, efficient and highly-effective for any trainer to hit the ground running with a successful career,” said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM.