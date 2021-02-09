The National Academy of Sports Medicine Launches a Revolutionary Personal Training Program that Makes It Quick, Easy and Affordable to Start a Successful Career

In as few as 4 weeks, newly certified trainers can start training anyone from 9 to 99.
GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#afaa--The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the world leader in fitness education has developed a 100% online program that prepares Personal Trainers to begin their careers in fitness with confidence.
“With over 30 years as the gold standard in fitness education, we are thrilled to introduce this revolutionary new program that will transform the industry with a smart, science-based approach that is affordable, efficient and highly-effective for any trainer to hit the ground running with a successful career,” said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM.
From exam preparation to practical application, the NASM Certified Personal Training program empowers today's fitness professionals with an evidence-based roadmap to assess clients and guide them to healthier and happier lives.
The seventh edition of NASM-CPT features:
Seamless Access: The state-of-the-art technology allows you to study on any preferred device, whether it be a desktop, laptop, tablet or phone. If someone switches from one device to another, they can seamlessly pick up where they left off.
Learning Made Easy: Students can highlight important content, take notes, create bookmarks, use ready-made flashcards, and more.
Multimedia Content: Hundreds of videos bring the course lectures and related exercises to life, providing a valuable resource before and beyond certification.
Updated OPT™ model: Using the latest research, this proven and proprietary training model incorporates popular training modalities to allow fitness professionals to create personalized programs for any client goal.
Career-Boosting Tools: The course was designed with a holistic approach to personal training, including nutrition and supplementation content, behavioral coaching, and business and professional development resources.
Flexible Payment Plans: Choose between 4 or 12 easy monthly payments. All options are interest-free.
Job Guarantee: With the All-Inclusive program, NASM guarantees you will be employed as a trainer within 90 days or the cost of the job guarantee will be refunded.
“The NASM-CPT course has increased my confidence in my ability to provide excellent service to clients as well as approach potential employers with belief in myself," said Ryan R., an NASM-CPT from Shrewsbury, MA. "I am qualified to meet and exceed their requirements.”
NASM’s Personal Training course is NCCA-accredited, which is the industry leader for ensuring a certification program is designed to meet rigorous standards for all the required knowledge, skills and abilities.
For more details and to access NASM’s Certified Personal Training program, visit NASM.org/become-a-personal-trainer.
About NASM: Now in its 33rd year, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has remained the international standard in fitness education due to the high quality of fitness professionals they produce and their programs' scientific rigor. NASM offers a best in class Certified Personal Training program along with major bundles including, NASM Elite, Career Kickstarter, Online Health Coach and more. For more information, visit www.nasm.org.
