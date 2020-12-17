The National Academy of Sports Medicine Launches Newly Updated Weight Loss Specialization Course

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#fitness--The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the worldwide leader in fitness certifications and specializations, today announced the launch of a newly updated weight loss specialization course, designed for certified personal trainers who want to increase their confidence in working with clients who have weight management goals. NASM's Weight Loss Specialization (NASM-WLS) was developed to help meet the increased demand for effective strategies that address rising obesity rates. According to recent data, 49 percent of all U.S. adults will be considered obese by 2030.* Health issues related to obesity currently cost Americans roughly $3.6 trillion each year.**
The NASM-WLS course is an immersive online experience that provides practical, evidence-based information on nutrition, exercise, and behavior change strategies informed by leading industry experts. The NASM-WLS course teaches key workout strategies, behavioral modifications, and healthier approaches to nutrition and exercise, including:
How to perform basic and modified movement assessments with clients
Programming for clients with various weight loss goals and obstacles
How to modify programs for specific client needs
Coaching different client needs and weight loss obstacles
Understanding diet cycles and their related effects
How to explain weight loss milestones to clients
“The NASM-WLS covers the intricacies of the physiological changes that occur in the human body during weight gain and weight loss as well as the psychological aspects of weight loss,” said Brad Dieter, PhD and course contributor. “The course also helps the Fitness Professional understand how weight gain occurs and the social, genetic, and environmental factors that drive weight gain and weight loss. After completing this course, you will have all the knowledge, skills, and tools you need to successfully coach clients through weight loss."
In conjunction with the new course, NASM is also offering a free mini course called “The Science Behind Effective Weight Loss.” This offering helps equip fitness enthusiasts and fitness professionals with a foundational knowledge of what it takes to lose weight and keep it off. This mini course is the introduction to NASM's newly updated Weight Loss Specialization program.
About NASM: Now in its 33rd year, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has remained the global standard in fitness education due to the high quality of fitness professionals they produce and the scientific rigor of their programs. NASM offers a best in class Certified Personal Training (CPT) program accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), the leading accreditor of certificate courses in the fitness industry, along with major specializations in Nutrition Coaching (CNC), Sports Performance (PES), and Corrective Exercise (CES).
*Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
**Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence
