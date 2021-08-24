The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) Expand Access to Transformational Content with Free Registration to Fitness & Wellness Conference

Award-Winning Virtual Event Will Be Accessible Online from October 21-23, 2021
GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AFAA--The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA), the worldwide leaders in fitness certifications, today announced that their seventh annual Optima Conference will include a registration option for free access to learning sessions, exclusive insights, and related knowledge focused on the latest science and trends in fitness and wellness. The conference will be accessible online from October 21-23, 2021 with complimentary registration at https://nasm.org/virtual-optima-2021.
“Optima brings together the brightest minds and newest ideas in the fitness and wellness movement,” said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM and AFAA. “By offering free registration, we are making it as easy as possible for everyone to access the transformational knowledge and tools they can use to help more and more people lead healthier and happier lives.”
In 2020 more than 15,000 fitness professionals attended Optima in the conference’s first virtual year, and the event won a Gold Stevie Award® for “Best Educational Conference.” This year’s event is expected to attract an even larger audience. The three-day conference will include more than 100 sessions from today’s top leaders in fitness and wellness, hands-on guided workouts with different modalities for various fitness levels and populations, along with valuable opportunities for the fitness and wellness community to network with thought leaders in a state-of-the-art virtual environment.
Attendees will have free access to expert-led discussions on a wide range of relevant and timely topics including the rise of the Hybrid Training Model, stress reduction, pain management, how food affects mood, the importance of sleep, and boosting brain health with cognitive tasks.
In addition to the learning and networking sessions, Optima 2021 will include a Virtual Expo Hall, where sponsors and exhibitors can demonstrate their latest products and solutions related to fitness, nutrition, and wellness. For fitness professionals looking to add additional continuing education units (CEUs) to their certification and licenses, NASM and AFAA will offer a paid option for all three days of the conference.
For more information and to register, visit www.nasm.org/virtual-optima-2021.
About NASM: Now in its 34th year, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has remained the international standard in fitness education due to the high quality of fitness professionals they produce and their programs' scientific rigor. NASM offers a best-in-class Certified Personal Trainer program and specialized bundles, including NASM Elite, Career Kickstarter, and more. For more information, visit NASM.org.
About AFAA: Since 1983, AFAA has issued over 350,000 certifications in 73 countries, providing generations with the practical skills, science and hands-on experience necessary for effective group leaders and trainers to motivate and inspire others to move toward healthier and happier lives. A global leader in fitness certification, AFAA upholds Basic Exercise Standards and Guidelines for safe fitness practice. To learn more about AFAA, visit afaa.com or call 1.800.446.AFAA. For news and industry insights, follow us on Facebook or Twitter at @AFAA_fit.
