The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) Expand Access to Transformational Content with Free Registration to Fitness & Wellness Conference

“Optima brings together the brightest minds and newest ideas in the fitness and wellness movement,” said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM and AFAA. “By offering free registration, we are making it as easy as possible for everyone to access the transformational knowledge and tools they can use to help more and more people lead healthier and happier lives.”

In 2020 more than 15,000 fitness professionals attended Optima in the conference’s first virtual year, and the event won a Gold Stevie Award® for “Best Educational Conference.” This year’s event is expected to attract an even larger audience. The three-day conference will include more than 100 sessions from today’s top leaders in fitness and wellness, hands-on guided workouts with different modalities for various fitness levels and populations, along with valuable opportunities for the fitness and wellness community to network with thought leaders in a state-of-the-art virtual environment.