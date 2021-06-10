The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Launches Free COVID-19 Fitness Course

Six-Part Course Enables Fitness Professionals to Learn New Skills & Manage Clients After COVID-19
GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#iamacpt--The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the world leader in fitness certifications, has launched a free COVID-19 Fitness Management Course that empowers fitness professionals to help their clients manage the physical and mental impact of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
This 100 percent online program prepares fitness professionals to work with individuals who have had COVID-19, keep their facilities safe, utilize technology to help clients, and much more.
“At NASM, we are dedicated to providing the latest evidence-based and science-backed information to our community of fitness professionals,” said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM. “This course offers an amazing array of relevant and actionable tools that trainers need to continue the incredibly important work of helping their clients return to exercise during these unprecedented times.”
Through NASM’s six-part COVID-19 Fitness Management Course, fitness professionals will learn valuable new skills and a greater understanding of essential topics, including:
Fitness programming strategies and overtraining considerations for clients who had COVID-19
Health and safety guidelines for fitness facilities
The role of technology used to monitor post-COVID-19 clients
Strategies to improve mental health and wellbeing; and
Essential business practices for fitness organizations and professionals
“As we have learned more about COVID-19, it has become clear that certain precautions must be taken to ensure a safe and effective return to exercise for those who have recovered from infection,” said Ian Montel, Manager of Product Management at NASM. “Given the reach of the pandemic and the numbers of those infected, it is important for exercise professionals to understand how to monitor some of the effects of the virus for the proper application of exercise principles for their clients.”
For more information and to access the course, visit: https://trainer.nasm.org/covid-fitness-management-guide
About NASM: Now in its 34th year, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has remained the international standard in fitness education due to the high quality of fitness professionals they produce and their programs' scientific rigor. NASM offers a best-in-class Certified Personal Trainer program along with major bundles including, NASM Elite, Career About Kickstarter, Online Health Coach, and more. For more information, visit NASM.org.
