The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Launches NASM Connected: A New Digital Subscription Membership Program with Exclusive Online Courses and Content for Fitness Professionals

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#afaa--The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the worldwide leader in fitness certifications, announced the launch of a new service, NASM Connected, an exclusive and innovative subscription membership program for fitness professionals. By subscribing, members will have immediate access to over 350 continuing education courses, including NASM's industry-leading certifications and specializations. Also, a wide variety of courses will continuously be streamed from some of the most respected content providers in fitness, including the American Council on Exercise (ACE), the American Council on Sports Medicine (ACSM), the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA), and the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA).
"NASM is a trusted leader in the fitness industry, and it is our mission to provide the most current and relevant resources for the fitness community. We created NASM Connected to empower fitness professionals with instant access to the most trusted and evolving content and information," said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM. "It's 100% online, so everything you need to manage your career and stay up-to-date with your certification is one click away."
NASM Connected membership benefits include:
Unlimited access to over 350 continuing education courses in a user-friendly online portal
Exclusive content from NASM fitness experts including videos, podcasts and other important downloadable content
Webinars, assessment templates and related workout plans
30% discounts on select NASM and AFAA courses, certifications and specializations including the Certified Nutrition Coach (NASM-CNC)
NASM Connected equips fitness professionals with a vast library of on-demand courses from various providers to strengthen their knowledge across fitness, nutrition, and wellness while earning continuing education credits and helping them stay current on the dynamic and rapidly evolving wellness landscape. Topics covered include corrective exercise, flexibility, nutrition, behavior modification, career development, core training, group fitness instruction, injury prevention, pre-natal programming, virtual coaching, and more.
"I am impressed by the variety in learning styles with the platform," said Amy Davis, an NASM Certified Personal Trainer. "I can learn by reading the information, watching videos, and practicing skills independently."
The annual subscription to NASM Connected is $299, but for a limited time, NASM is offering memberships at a 25% discount, or $225.
For more information on NASM Connected and to subscribe, visit www.nasm.org/continuing-education/nasm-connected.
About NASM: Now in its 33rd year, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has remained the international standard in fitness education due to the high quality of fitness professionals they produce and their programs' scientific rigor. NASM offers a best in class Certified Personal Training program along with major specializations in Nutrition Coaching (CNC), Sports Performance (PES), and Corrective Exercise (CES).
About AFAA: The Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) has led the way in certifying group fitness and personal trainers for over 35 years. AFAA pioneered the first nationally standardized guidelines for fitness professionals and has educated over 350,000 instructors and trainers in 73 countries. AFAA's Group Fitness Instructor Program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), the leading accreditor of certificate courses in the fitness industry.
