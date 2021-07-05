The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Launches New Online CPR/AED Certification with the American Safety Training Institute

“The ASTI online programs allow you to learn lifesaving skills from the comfort of your home with easy-to-follow text, video, and image tutorials,” said Christopher Bayer, Safety Training Manager at ASTI. “We are excited to collaborate with NASM and bring our unique, innovative training programs to their platform.”

The course is delivered in NASM’s digital learning platform that provides easy access to interactive content on a variety of devices.

To access the new CPR/AED Certification Online, Powered by ASTI in both English and Spanish versions, visit https://www.nasm.org/products/online-cpr-certification-course.