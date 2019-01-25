The industry leader in fitness certification will provide new career

opportunities to workers currently furloughed or working without pay

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM™) announced it will waive

the $699 fee for its Personal Training Certification program for federal

employees needing special assistance during the U.S. government shutdown.

“At NASM, we’re passionate about helping people transform lives through

health and fitness. With so many government workers struggling to make

ends meet during this shutdown, we feel a responsibility to provide a

path of new opportunities,” said Laurie McCartney, President, Global

Fitness & Wellness Solutions, Ascend Learning. “We empower government

workers to turn their passion for fitness into a new career. We give

them the training and the resources to help make those dreams come true.”

Federal workers who take advantage of this limited time offer could

become an NASM Certified Personal Trainer in as little as 10 weeks. Once

they successfully pass the certification exam, they will have the

benefit of setting their own hours and enjoying the job security of

working in an industry that is expected to grow more than 16% through

2020.1

Eligible customers are encouraged to contact a Program Advisor at programinfo@nasm.org

to learn more and get started.

About NASM

The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) is the gold standard

in fitness certification training. It develops programs and training

protocols that are supported by the NASM Research Institute at the

University of North Carolina, Chapel, Hill, NC. In the last 10 years,

NASM has certified and re-certified over 190,000 personal trainers.

Additional detail and disclosure

Terms and conditions apply. Product is only available to employees of

the federal government needing special assistance during the U.S.

government shutdown. Contractors or employees of companies that support

the federal government are not eligible. Offer only available to the

first 100 eligible customers who contact NASM at programinfo@nasm.org.

Customers must present government ID or notice of furlough. Free offer

(waiver of $699 fee) applies to the Self-Study personal training

program. Orders will be fulfilled within 3 business days. Discounts on

upgrades are available – ask your Program Advisor. Offer ends after

first 100 eligible customers or when furlough ends, whichever comes

first.

1IBISWorld, Personal Trainers in the U.S. - Industry Market

Research Report, Feb. 2015.

Contacts

Kara Chandler

programinfo@nasm.org

