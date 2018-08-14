Model Home Grand Opening set for August 18 at neighborhood of 53

single-family homes with up to 5,295 square feet surrounded by a working

farm and adjacent to the LDS Gilbert Temple

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surrounded by a working farm and adjacent to the LDS Gilbert Temple, The

New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) announces Belmont, a

collection of 53 spacious single-family homes within the master-planned

community of Somerset in Gilbert, Arizona. A model home Grand Opening is

planned for Saturday, August 18, 2018.

The homes of Belmont, NEW HOME’s first to debut in the Phoenix area’s

southeast valley, feature European-influenced single-story homes, some

with “pop-up” options for a partial second story. Architectural styles

include Spanish, French Country, Farmhouse and Desert Prairie. These

expansive homes, designed by Bassenian Lagoni Architects, offer three to

seven bedrooms, three and one-half to five and one-half bathrooms, three

to four-car garages and up to 5,295 square feet of living space. The

homes are priced from the low $700,000s and the community’s successful

pre-opening campaign has already resulted in numerous sales.

Located on vast farmland, Somerset includes many recreational amenities

for Belmont buyers to enjoy such as parks, basketball and tennis, and a

network of walking trails that bridge each of the neighborhoods with a

community lake where families can gather for picnics or events with

their fellow residents and friends. Somerset is also surrounded by the

natural beauty of the nearby San Tan and Superstition Mountain ranges.

“We’re extremely proud of the thoughtfully designed homes at Belmont,

and we’re excited to be a part of Gilbert, the fastest growing city in

Metropolitan Phoenix,” said NEW HOME Arizona Division President Pat

Moroney. “With some of the largest residences in the region, Belmont is

ideal for large, growing families, and our two furnished models will

allow future buyers to experience these expansive homes first-hand. We

look forward to our Grand Opening and expect even greater success once

home shoppers can see the level of craftsmanship NEW HOME brings to

Belmont.”

Those interested in a new home at Belmont are encouraged to visit www.BelmontNWHM.com

to register and receive updates on community progress, future events and

sales opportunities.

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock

Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder

focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and

consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth

markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern

California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix.

Last year, NEW HOME was named the Fastest Growing Public Company in

Orange County on a list published by the Orange County Business

Journal. The top ranking was based on NEW HOME’s 208% revenue growth

over the previous two years. NEW HOME is a multi-year recipient of “The

Eliant” for Best Overall Customer Experience in the Eliant

Homebuyers’ Choice Award’s multi-divisional builder segment. For two

years in a row, NEW HOME was named to the Inc. Magazine Founders

40 list, recognizing newly public companies that have maintained a

strong entrepreneurial spirit. For more information about the company or

its current new-home offerings, visit www.NWHM.com.

Contacts

Paolucci Salling & Martin Communication Arts | Public Relations

Mike

Hoye, (310) 346-0845 (mobile)

mhoye@PSMCommArts.com

