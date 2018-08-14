Model Home Grand Opening set for August 18 at neighborhood of 53
single-family homes with up to 5,295 square feet surrounded by a working
farm and adjacent to the LDS Gilbert Temple
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surrounded by a working farm and adjacent to the LDS Gilbert Temple, The
New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) announces Belmont, a
collection of 53 spacious single-family homes within the master-planned
community of Somerset in Gilbert, Arizona. A model home Grand Opening is
planned for Saturday, August 18, 2018.
The homes of Belmont, NEW HOME’s first to debut in the Phoenix area’s
southeast valley, feature European-influenced single-story homes, some
with “pop-up” options for a partial second story. Architectural styles
include Spanish, French Country, Farmhouse and Desert Prairie. These
expansive homes, designed by Bassenian Lagoni Architects, offer three to
seven bedrooms, three and one-half to five and one-half bathrooms, three
to four-car garages and up to 5,295 square feet of living space. The
homes are priced from the low $700,000s and the community’s successful
pre-opening campaign has already resulted in numerous sales.
Located on vast farmland, Somerset includes many recreational amenities
for Belmont buyers to enjoy such as parks, basketball and tennis, and a
network of walking trails that bridge each of the neighborhoods with a
community lake where families can gather for picnics or events with
their fellow residents and friends. Somerset is also surrounded by the
natural beauty of the nearby San Tan and Superstition Mountain ranges.
“We’re extremely proud of the thoughtfully designed homes at Belmont,
and we’re excited to be a part of Gilbert, the fastest growing city in
Metropolitan Phoenix,” said NEW HOME Arizona Division President Pat
Moroney. “With some of the largest residences in the region, Belmont is
ideal for large, growing families, and our two furnished models will
allow future buyers to experience these expansive homes first-hand. We
look forward to our Grand Opening and expect even greater success once
home shoppers can see the level of craftsmanship NEW HOME brings to
Belmont.”
Those interested in a new home at Belmont are encouraged to visit www.BelmontNWHM.com
to register and receive updates on community progress, future events and
sales opportunities.
About The New Home Company
NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder
focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and
consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth
markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern
California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix.
Last year, NEW HOME was named the Fastest Growing Public Company in
Orange County on a list published by the Orange County Business
Journal. The top ranking was based on NEW HOME’s 208% revenue growth
over the previous two years. NEW HOME is a multi-year recipient of “The
Eliant” for Best Overall Customer Experience in the Eliant
Homebuyers’ Choice Award’s multi-divisional builder segment. For two
years in a row, NEW HOME was named to the Inc. Magazine Founders
40 list, recognizing newly public companies that have maintained a
strong entrepreneurial spirit. For more information about the company or
its current new-home offerings, visit www.NWHM.com.
