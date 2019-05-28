Mosaic, planned to open in spring 2020, will feature a total of 222

townhomes and flats averaging more than 1,550 square feet in the popular

lakefront master-planned community

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its strategic expansion in Arizona, The

New Home Company (NEW HOME) (NYSE: NWHM) announced today that it

recently acquired land and started construction on a community of 222

townhomes and flats, called Mosaic, within the popular lakefront

master-planned community of Layton Lakes in Gilbert.

NEW HOME is a publicly traded homebuilder headquartered in Aliso Viejo,

California, with Arizona operations based in Scottsdale. Its

award-winning Arizona division recently earned several top architectural

honors at the 2019 MAME AZ Awards, including Best Attached Product

Design for Homes over $1 million at ICON Silverleaf in Scottsdale. ICON

Silverleaf is also nominated for Best Multi-Family Housing Community at

the upcoming 2019 Gold Nugget Awards which recognize the homebuilding

industry’s best in architectural design and planning excellence, drawing

entries from throughout the United States and around the world.

Mosaic, planned to open in spring 2020, will be NEW HOME’s second

community in Gilbert, joining Belmont, which opened last summer. Belmont

features 53 spacious single-family residences and is expected to sell

out later this year.

Mosaic will offer a diverse mix of housing types in three distinct

neighborhoods consisting of 87 Row Townhomes, 69 Backyard Townhomes and

66 Flats. With pricing anticipated to start in the high $200,000s, NEW

HOME expects to attract a range of buyers to Mosaic, from empty nesters

to young families and first-time homeowners.

When it opens, Mosaic will feature a gated entrance, swimming pool and

spa, tot lot, barbecue grills and walking paths. Residents will also

have access to Layton Lakes’ jogging track, splash pad, tennis and

basketball courts, baseball fields, parks and highly rated schools.

“Following the tremendous sales success of Belmont, we’re thrilled to

introduce Mosaic as our second community in Gilbert, the fastest growing

city in Metropolitan Phoenix,” said NEW HOME Arizona Division President

Christopher Cady. “Our Mosaic buyers will appreciate our award-winning

approach to creating thoughtfully designed homes ideal for a variety of

lifestyles that are set in a family-friendly environment with a quality

social infrastructure.”

NEW HOME, which launched operations in Arizona in 2016, currently has

four actively selling communities in the greater Phoenix region:

Belmont, ICON Silverleaf in Scottsdale, and the Villas and Residences at

Mountain Shadows in Paradise Valley.

“Although we’ve only had a presence here for a few years, it’s been

extremely gratifying to become one of the most highly regarded

homebuilders in Phoenix, earning some of the highest honors for planning

and design,” said Cady. “We’re committed to this market and look forward

to continued expansion as we complete our current communities and

acquire land for new projects.”

An interest list for Mosaic is now forming at www.LiveMosaicAZ.com.

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock

Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder

focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and

consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth

markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern

California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix.

NEW HOME is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for Best Overall

Customer Experience in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards. NEW

HOME was twice named to the Inc. Magazine Founders 40 list,

recognizing public companies that have maintained a strong

entrepreneurial spirit. For more information about the company or its

current new-home offerings, visit www.NWHM.com.

