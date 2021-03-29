The New Home Company Continues Arizona Expansion

In September, NEW HOME introduced Mariposa in Chandler, part of the southeast valley which is the fastest growing region in Metro Phoenix with thousands of jobs in the tech sector and other growing industries. Close to excellent shopping and recreation, Mariposa features three neighborhoods, each with a distinct product type. Towns include 106 paired townhomes with prices starting in the mid $300,000s; Courts offer 38 cluster homes with pricing from the mid $300,000s; and Cottages is comprised of 55 single-family residences with pricing from the low $500,000s.

“Establishing leading design in every market we build is a key component of the NEW HOME Credo,” said Leonard Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer for NEW HOME. “For us, it starts with the careful selection of the land we purchase. Then we partner with the top architects and design firms to create the most thoughtful homes for each community we build. We’ve been fortunate to acquire some special pieces of land in the Phoenix region and are pleased with our success here. We look forward to more success with Element, but most importantly to delivering a product our buyers will be proud to call home.”