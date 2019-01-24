A Model Home Grand Opening for ICON, featuring 72 contemporary flats

and representing the last for-sale attached residences to be built in

Silverleaf, is set for January 26, 2019.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The

New Home Company (NEW HOME; NYSE: NWHM) has announced the opening of

two furnished models at ICON Silverleaf, the final collection of

for-sale attached residences within the prestigious community master

planned by DMB in Scottsdale.

Highlighted by single-level layouts with semi-private elevator access,

ICON suits a variety of buyers looking for a turn-key, low-maintenance

and luxurious home in a world-class golf and residential setting. A

Grand Opening and debut of the two designer model homes is set for

Saturday, January 26, 2019.

At ICON Silverleaf, NEW HOME is presenting modern one-story flats with

open floorplans of up to 3,174 square feet of living space with two to

three bedrooms plus den and two and one-half to three and one-half

baths, with prices starting at $1.7 million.

Designed by Robert Hidey Architects, the residences are view oriented

with generous master bedrooms, baths and closets, expansive great rooms

and kitchens, and they feature extensive outdoor living spaces on large

patios. Each flat is appointed with the finest luxury amenities and

served by semi-private elevators for added convenience. ICON buyers will

have opportunities for membership to Silverleaf Club and its

recreational amenities.

“Silverleaf is defined by its exceptional architecture and with the

debut of our model homes, we are confident that ICON will take its place

among the finest homes to be built in the community,” said Christopher

Cady, Arizona Division President for NEW HOME. “A tremendous amount of

thought and care went into the design and construction of ICON, and we

expect to have great success in attracting buyers looking for a second

home or a primary residence in one of the Valley’s most desirable

locations.”

Those interested in a new home at ICON are encouraged to visit www.IconSilverleaf.com

to join the Interest Registry and receive updates on the progress of the

neighborhood.

About Silverleaf

Silverleaf offers a premium level of privacy, elegance and lifestyle,

with ready access to the amenities of city life. Nestled into the

surrounding McDowell Mountain Preserve, Silverleaf is one of the most

prestigious addresses in the Phoenix Metro area with stunning views of

city lights and high desert canyons, and is adjacent to an 18-hole,

world-class golf course. For more information on Silverleaf, please

visit Silverleaf.com.

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock

Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder

focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and

consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth

markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern

California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix.

NEW HOME is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for Best Overall

Customer Experience in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards. The

company was twice named to the Inc. Magazine Founders 40 list,

recognizing public companies that have maintained a strong

entrepreneurial spirit. For more information about the company or its

current new-home offerings, visit www.NWHM.com.

Contacts

Media Contact: Mike Hoye

Paolucci Salling & Martin

Communication Arts | Public Relations

(310) 346-0845 (mobile) or mhoye@PSMCommArts.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles