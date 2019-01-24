A Model Home Grand Opening for ICON, featuring 72 contemporary flats
and representing the last for-sale attached residences to be built in
Silverleaf, is set for January 26, 2019.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The
New Home Company (NEW HOME; NYSE: NWHM) has announced the opening of
two furnished models at ICON Silverleaf, the final collection of
for-sale attached residences within the prestigious community master
planned by DMB in Scottsdale.
Highlighted by single-level layouts with semi-private elevator access,
ICON suits a variety of buyers looking for a turn-key, low-maintenance
and luxurious home in a world-class golf and residential setting. A
Grand Opening and debut of the two designer model homes is set for
Saturday, January 26, 2019.
At ICON Silverleaf, NEW HOME is presenting modern one-story flats with
open floorplans of up to 3,174 square feet of living space with two to
three bedrooms plus den and two and one-half to three and one-half
baths, with prices starting at $1.7 million.
Designed by Robert Hidey Architects, the residences are view oriented
with generous master bedrooms, baths and closets, expansive great rooms
and kitchens, and they feature extensive outdoor living spaces on large
patios. Each flat is appointed with the finest luxury amenities and
served by semi-private elevators for added convenience. ICON buyers will
have opportunities for membership to Silverleaf Club and its
recreational amenities.
“Silverleaf is defined by its exceptional architecture and with the
debut of our model homes, we are confident that ICON will take its place
among the finest homes to be built in the community,” said Christopher
Cady, Arizona Division President for NEW HOME. “A tremendous amount of
thought and care went into the design and construction of ICON, and we
expect to have great success in attracting buyers looking for a second
home or a primary residence in one of the Valley’s most desirable
locations.”
Those interested in a new home at ICON are encouraged to visit www.IconSilverleaf.com
to join the Interest Registry and receive updates on the progress of the
neighborhood.
About Silverleaf
Silverleaf offers a premium level of privacy, elegance and lifestyle,
with ready access to the amenities of city life. Nestled into the
surrounding McDowell Mountain Preserve, Silverleaf is one of the most
prestigious addresses in the Phoenix Metro area with stunning views of
city lights and high desert canyons, and is adjacent to an 18-hole,
world-class golf course. For more information on Silverleaf, please
visit Silverleaf.com.
About The New Home Company
NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder
focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and
consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth
markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern
California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix.
NEW HOME is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for Best Overall
Customer Experience in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards. The
company was twice named to the Inc. Magazine Founders 40 list,
recognizing public companies that have maintained a strong
entrepreneurial spirit. For more information about the company or its
current new-home offerings, visit www.NWHM.com.
