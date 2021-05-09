The New Home Company Receives Top Honors for Sales and Marketing Excellence at 2021 Phoenix Metro MAME Awards

The Phoenix Metro MAME program is a prestigious awards competition that recognizes the exemplary efforts of builders and land developers; interior designers and architects; and sales managers and sales associates, for the best in advertising, design, merchandising and sales of the home building industry.

NEW HOME won a total of seven awards and was a finalist in seven additional categories. It was recognized for Best Social Media Campaign for its company-wide Instagram Live series called “Mastering Life,” a collection of mini-master classes curated by leading lifestyle designers and artisans focused on how to achieve the most productive, content and healthy life while domesticating in place. Launched during the pandemic, NEW HOME produced a number of Instagram Live events ranging from home organization and baking to designing for the holidays and entertaining. Through the life of the campaign, thousands of NEW HOME’s followers have participated in various Mastering Life experiences and the series grows in its popularity and will continue in perpetuity.