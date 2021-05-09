The New Home Company Receives Top Honors for Sales and Marketing Excellence at 2021 Phoenix Metro MAME Awards

NEW HOME wins seven awards, including Best Social Media Campaign for “Mastering Life,” a virtual series featuring curated content on how to thrive while domesticating in place.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On April 22, during a special evening presented by the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona, The New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) received multiple honors for marketing excellence at the 2021 Phoenix Metro MAME Awards.
The Phoenix Metro MAME program is a prestigious awards competition that recognizes the exemplary efforts of builders and land developers; interior designers and architects; and sales managers and sales associates, for the best in advertising, design, merchandising and sales of the home building industry.
NEW HOME won a total of seven awards and was a finalist in seven additional categories. It was recognized for Best Social Media Campaign for its company-wide Instagram Live series called “Mastering Life,” a collection of mini-master classes curated by leading lifestyle designers and artisans focused on how to achieve the most productive, content and healthy life while domesticating in place. Launched during the pandemic, NEW HOME produced a number of Instagram Live events ranging from home organization and baking to designing for the holidays and entertaining. Through the life of the campaign, thousands of NEW HOME’s followers have participated in various Mastering Life experiences and the series grows in its popularity and will continue in perpetuity.
“The ‘Mastering Life’ series is very special to all of us at NEW HOME,” said Megan Eltringham, Corporate Vice President of Marketing for NEW HOME. “We are committed to forging partnerships and providing platforms to artisans and lifestyle specialists to tell their stories in a way that aligns with our social engagement strategy. The response to ‘Mastering Life’ has been overwhelmingly positive and we look forward to carrying it on with new partners and our growing base of followers.”
The NEW HOME team was also recognized in these MAME categories:
Best Logo, Centella at Estrella, NEW HOME’s successful community that opened last August in Goodyear.
Best Overall Advertising Campaign, Centella at Estrella
Best Special Promotion - Special Event or Limited Time Sales Program, Mountain Shadows Residences & Villas, NEW HOME’s sold-out community in Paradise Valley.
Sales Achievement Award, $4-8 Million Dollars, Brittany Shirk, NEW HOME Neighborhood Sales Manager
Sales Achievement Award, $10-12 Million Dollars, Brandi Stein, NEW HOME Neighborhood Sales Manager
Sales Achievement Award, $15-20 Million Dollars, Molly Vlk, NEW HOME Neighborhood Sales Manager
Best Media - Video or Radio Commercial - Finalist, Mountain Shadows Residences & Villas
Salesperson of the Year with a Company Closing Less than 250 Homes a Year - Finalist, Scott Holland
Online Sales Professional, Finalist, Justyna Korczynski
Best Sales Office within a Model, Finalist, Centella at Estrella
Best Design Center, Finalist, Centella at Estrella
Best Interior Merchandising of a Detached Home under $40,000, Finalist, Centella at Estrella, Plan 3
Best Architectural Design of a Detached Home - 35 to 45 ft width, Finalist, Centella at Estrella, Plan 4
“To receive an array of MAME Awards for our sales and marketing campaigns, and for the work of our sales teams throughout the Phoenix region, is a reflection of a key pillar in the NEW HOME credo which is to offer the best homebuying EXPERIENCE in our industry,” said Christopher Cady, President, Arizona for NEW HOME. “When you combine this dedication to our customer with the awards for planning and design, it has led us to garnering valuable exposure as the go-to builder for homebuyers in this growing market.”
About The New Home Company
NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California, Arizona and Colorado.
NEW HOME was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder and is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for providing the Best Overall Customer Experience in North America in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards. NEW HOME has won hundreds of awards in the homebuilding industry for its design and planning excellence, dozens of “Community of the Year” awards, and was recognized five straight years for creating the best community or master plan in all the United States. For more information, visit NWHM.com.
