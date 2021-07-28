The New Home Company Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) today announced results for the 2021 second quarter.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Net income of $4.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share
Home sales revenue up 75% to $135.9 million as compared to $77.8 million for the 2020 second quarter
Home sales gross margin of 17.3% as compared to (9.6%) for the 2020 second quarter
Homebuilding gross margin before impairments was up 250 basis points to 17.3% as compared to 14.8%* in the 2020 second quarter; as further adjusted to exclude purchase accounting adjustments related to the Epic Homes acquisition, adjusted home sales gross margin was 17.8%* for the 2021 second quarter
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin (which excludes impairments and interest in cost of home sales) was 21.4%* as compared to 20.8%* in the 2020 second quarter
Homes in backlog up 169% to 632 homes as compared to 235 homes at the end of the 2020 second quarter
Backlog dollar value increased 160% to $439.4 million
Monthly sales absorption increased 50% to 3.3 per community as compared to 2.2 in the 2020 second quarter
Net new orders up 14% to 187 as compared to 164 in the 2020 second quarter
Ending cash balance of $117.3 million as compared to $85.6 million at the end of the 2020 second quarter
Debt-to-capital ratio of 58.1% and a net debt-to-capital ratio of 44.6%*, a 690-basis point improvement from the 2020 second quarter
"The New Home Company continued to benefit from a strong housing market and its intent focus on improving gross margins by managing sales price and pace, which resulted in $4.8 million of net income for the 2021 second quarter,” stated Larry Webb, Executive Chairman of The New Home Company. “Our strategy over the past few years to diversify both our product offerings and geographic presence has been a success. Our recent acquisition of Epic Homes in Denver, Colorado made a positive contribution during the quarter, and we expect this to continue based on solid demand in this market and over $130 million in backlog as of the end of the quarter. We experienced strong demand across all of our markets and product offerings, and we intentionally limited our sales releases during the quarter to implement periodic price increases and manage our backlog and construction schedules. Despite this metering of sales, our absorption pace still increased by 50% as compared to the 2020 second quarter with both our Southern California and Northern California markets increasing their absorption pace by over 100% during the second quarter as compared to the prior year."
Leonard Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "The momentum we’ve been building since the second half of 2020 continued into the 2021 second quarter from a net order, price appreciation and margin growth perspective. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, our adjusted homebuilding gross margin increased 220 basis points to 21.4%* as compared to the first half of 2020. We continue to experience challenges related to cost increases, particularly in our Arizona and Colorado markets, but successfully raised prices to cover the majority of these costs during the quarter. Our quarter end backlog of 632 homes with a value of $439.4 million positions us for a solid second half of 2021."
Mr. Miller concluded, “Our balance sheet remains in good shape with a net debt-to-capital ratio of 44.6%*, $117 million of cash and nothing drawn on our unsecured revolver at quarter end. We continue to focus on our land pipeline to drive future top line growth while monitoring our existing communities to find the right balance of pace versus price in the current environment. The New Home team has worked very hard to get the Company where it is today, and we appreciate their continued efforts as we look forward to the future."
Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results
For the 2021 second quarter, the Company generated pretax income of $6.1 million compared to a $41.2 million pretax loss in the prior year period, which included $19.0 million in inventory impairment charges, a $20.0 million joint venture impairment charge and $1.1 million in severance charges. Net income for the 2021 second quarter was $4.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $24.3 million, or ($1.32) per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net loss for the 2020 second quarter (which excludes impairments, severance charges and a net deferred tax asset remeasurement benefit), was $0.7 million*, or ($0.04) adjusted net loss per diluted share*. Total revenues for the 2021 second quarter were $140.5 million compared to $99.0 million in the prior year period, including $4.6 million and $21.2 million of fee building revenue, for the second quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Wholly Owned Projects
Net new home orders were 187 for the 2021 second quarter as compared to 164 in the prior year. Monthly absorption pace for the quarter increased 50% to 3.3 per community from 2.2 per community in the prior year. The increase in monthly sales absorption pace was partially offset by a decrease in our average selling communities to 19 compared to 25 in the prior year. The 2020 second quarter absorption rates and demand were negatively impacted by slower sales activity and higher cancellations due to stay-at-home orders implemented related to COVID-19 during the latter part of the 2020 first quarter. The Company's cancellation rate for the 2021 second quarter was 7% as compared to 11% in the prior year period.
Homes in backlog increased 169% to 632, and the dollar value of homes in backlog increased 160% to $439.4 million. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by stronger order activity over the last twelve months, coupled with the acquisition of our Colorado operation during the 2021 first quarter and a higher average community count in Arizona. The average selling price of homes in backlog at the end of the 2021 second quarter decreased to $695,000 as compared to $718,000 a year ago primarily due to a mix shift to more affordable priced communities, particularly in Arizona, which was partially offset by the average selling price of homes in backlog from Colorado, which was $1.1 million as of the end of the quarter.
Home sales revenue increased 75% for the 2021 second quarter to $135.9 million compared to $77.8 million for the 2020 second quarter. This increase was largely the result of a 98% increase in new home deliveries, which was partially offset by a 12% decrease in average selling price to $666,000 and is consistent with our strategy to offer homes at more affordable price points. The decrease in average selling price was primarily driven by a significant increase in deliveries from Arizona where the average home price decreased from $1.2 million in the 2020 second quarter to $399,000 in the 2021 second quarter due to a shift to more affordable product.
Gross margin from home sales for the 2021 second quarter was 17.3% compared to (9.6%) for the prior year period, which included $19.0 million in inventory impairment charges. Excluding the 2020 inventory impairment charges, gross margin from home sales was 14.8%* for the 2020 second quarter. The 250-basis point improvement before impairments was primarily due to a 190-basis point reduction in interest in cost of sales as a percentage of home sales revenue and price increases. The 2021 second quarter cost of home sales included $730,000 of purchase accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of Epic Homes. Homebuilding gross margin before purchase accounting adjustments for the 2021 second quarter was 17.8%*. Adjusted homebuilding gross margin, excluding inventory impairments and interest in cost of home sales was 21.4%* for the 2021 second quarter as compared to 20.8%* in the prior year period.
The Company's SG&A expense rate as a percentage of home sales revenue for the 2021 second quarter was 12.7% compared to 17.1% in the prior year period. The 440-basis point improvement in the SG&A rate was primarily attributable to a 75% increase in home sales revenue during the 2021 second quarter and to a lesser extent, lower amortization of capitalized model costs in the 2021 second quarter and $0.9 million in pretax severance charges in the 2020 second quarter. These items were partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in G&A expenses that were allocated to the fee building segment as compared to the 2020 second quarter and higher personnel costs.
Fee Building Projects
Fee building revenue for the 2021 second quarter was $4.6 million compared to $21.2 million in the prior year period. The reduction in fee building revenue was primarily due to the wind down of our fee building arrangement with Irvine Pacific.
Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (JVs)
The company had no income or loss from unconsolidated joint ventures during the 2021 second quarter as compared to a $20.0 million loss in the 2020 second quarter related to an impairment recorded at a land development joint venture in Northern California. During the 2021 first quarter, the Company's last active joint venture delivered its final homes and completed its principal operating activities, and as of such date all of the Company's joint ventures were effectively considered inactive.
Interest Expense
The Company expensed approximately $91,000 of interest costs directly to interest expense during the 2021 second quarter compared to $1.3 million in interest expense in the prior year second quarter. The year-over-year decrease in interest expense was the result of higher qualified inventory and lower debt.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company ended the quarter with $117.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, $280.6 million in debt related to its senior notes due in 2025 and no borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility. During the 2021 second quarter, the Company generated $2.5 million in operating cash flows. The Company had a debt-to-capital ratio of 58.1% and a net debt-to-capital ratio of 44.6%*, which represented a 690 basis point year-over-year improvement. The Company owned or controlled 2,298 lots through its wholly owned operations, of which 911 lots, or 40%, were controlled through option contracts.
Agreement and Plan of Merger
On July 23, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") with certain funds ("Apollo Funds") managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. pursuant to which the Apollo Funds have agreed to acquire the Company in an all-cash transaction for $9.00 per share, subject to the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement.
Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021 to review second quarter results and discuss recent events, forward-looking statements, and factors that may affect the Company's future results. The conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.NWHM.com. To listen to the broadcast live, go to the site approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. To participate in the telephone conference call, dial 1-877-407-0789 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8562 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time. Replays of the conference call will be available through August 28, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the pass code 13721049. The Company will not hold a question and answer session during this conference call.
* Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, homebuilding gross margin before impairments and adjusted homebuilding gross margin (or homebuilding gross margin excluding impairments and interest in cost of home sales), homebuilding gross margin before purchase accounting adjustments, net debt-to-capital ratio, and selling, general and administrative costs excluding acquisition transaction costs and severance charges as a percentage of home sales revenue are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of the appropriate GAAP measure to each of these measures is included in the accompanying financial data. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
About The New Home Company
NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California, Arizona and Colorado. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company's website at www.NWHM.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, anticipation, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Such statements include the statements regarding current business conditions. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning our revenues, community counts and openings, the timing and success of specific projects, our ability to execute our strategic growth objectives, gross margins, other projected results, income, earnings per share, joint ventures and capital spending. Our forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “estimate,” “should,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “plan,” “goal,” “will,” “guidance,” “target,” “forecast,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the successful completion of the proposed acquisition of us (the “Transaction”) by certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc., or the failure to complete the Transaction; the impact of the pendency of the Transaction on our business and operations; the timing and expected financing of the Transaction; the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the Transaction may not be satisfied or waived in a timely manner, if at all; the possibility of business disruptions due to the Transaction-related uncertainty; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement related the Transaction; a pandemic, epidemic, or outbreak of infectious disease or similar threat, and the response to such event by government agencies and authorities, adverse impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a recession in the U.S., which could include, among other things, a significant decrease in demand for our homes or consumer confidence generally with respect to purchasing a home, the impact of legislation designed to provide economic relief from a recession, the inability of employees to work and of customers to visit our communities due to government movement restrictions or illness, disruptions in our supply chain, our inability to access capital markets due to lack of liquidity in the economy resulting from the responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, inconsistencies in the classification of homebuilding as an essential business, recognition of charges which may be material for inventory impairments or land option contract abandonments; economic changes either nationally or in the markets in which we operate, including declines in employment, volatility of mortgage interest rates and inflation; a downturn in the homebuilding industry; changes in sales conditions, including home prices, in the markets where we build homes; our significant amount of debt and the impact of restrictive covenants in our debt agreements; our ability to repay our debt as it comes due; changes in our credit rating or outlook; volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets; our business and investment strategy including our plans to sell more affordably priced homes; availability of land to acquire and our ability to acquire such land on favorable terms or at all; our liquidity and availability, terms and deployment of capital; changes in margin; write-downs; shortages of or increased prices for labor, land or raw materials used in housing construction; adverse weather conditions and natural disasters (including wild fires and mudslides); our concentration in California; issues concerning our joint venture partnerships; the cost and availability of insurance and surety bonds; governmental regulation, including the impact of "slow growth" or similar initiatives; changes in, or the failure or inability to comply with, governmental laws and regulations; the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals and the opening of projects; delays in the land entitlement process, development, construction, or the opening of new home communities; litigation and warranty claims; the degree and nature of competition; the impact of recent accounting standards; availability of qualified personnel and our ability to retain our key personnel; and information technology failures and data security breaches, including issues involving increased reliance on technology due to critical business functions being done remotely because of COVID-19; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual report and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company reserves the right to make such updates from time to time by press release, periodic report or other method of public disclosure without the need for specific reference to this press release. No such update shall be deemed to indicate that other statements not addressed by such update remain correct or create an obligation to provide any other updates.
Contacts
Investor Relations | Drew Mackintosh | 949-382-7838 | investorrelations@nwhm.com