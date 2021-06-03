 Skip to main content
The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) will webcast its presentation at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 9 at 3:00 PM ET. A link to the presentation will be available under the Webcast banner in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at NWHM.com. An archive of the presentation will be available for a 30-day period following the event.

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California, Arizona and Colorado, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, Phoenix and Denver. NEW HOME was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder and is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for providing the Best Overall Customer Experience in North America in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards. NEW HOME has won hundreds of awards in the homebuilding industry for its design and planning excellence, dozens of “Community of the Year” awards, and was recognized five straight years for creating the best community or master plan in all the United States. For more information, visit NWHM.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations | Drew Mackintosh | 949-382-7838 | investorrelations@nwhm.com

 

