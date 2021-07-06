The ripple effect of small businesses on the Tucson economy

What makes her different, in her own words, are relationships. She does not view what she does in terms of products. She says she really doesn’t sell anything. She views the whole spectrum of products and services she offers in one context — risk management.

Eghtesadi describes herself as a risk advisor. To do this well, she needs to view the world from the client’s minds-eye. Only through the eyes of the client can she accurately assess risk. This requires a personal connection and empathy at the highest level.

A perfect story to illustrate the value Eghtesadi places on empathy occurred early on in her career. Prior to starting her own agency, Eghtesadi worked in human resources for several companies in town — Sundt,, Canyon Ranch, O’Reilly Motors. One of her HR roles was to interview potential new employees.

She wanted to become a better interviewer, so she decided to become an interviewee. Build empathy with the person across the desk. Farmers Insurance advertised interviews for potential new agents. Eghtesadi signed up so she could improve her interviewing skills.

If one believes in fate or being in the right place at the right time, this was the case with Eghtesadi and Farmers. She definitely improved her interviewing skills, but she also found the next path in her career.