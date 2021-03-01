The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation Supports Local Community Nonprofits With Fundraising Campaign Launching Tomorrow at Smart & Final Stores

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#grocery--Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for household and business customers, announces an in-store campaign to support the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation. The fundraiser will benefit thousands of local organizations in California, Arizona and Nevada that support the Foundation’s five pillars of focus: Health & Wellness, Education, Hunger Relief, Team Sports & Youth Development, and Disaster Relief. Customers can donate at any of Smart & Final’s 254 locations, with 100% of the funds to be distributed by the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation to nonprofits in local communities. Customers will be able to take advantage of the popular “Give $5, Save $5” program that provides customers who donate at least $5 with a $5 off $25 coupon good for their next in-store purchase at any Smart & Final location from March 17 - 23.