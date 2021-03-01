The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation Supports Local Community Nonprofits With Fundraising Campaign Launching Tomorrow at Smart & Final Stores

March 3 - 16, Smart & Final Customers Can Help the Foundation’s Mission to Nourish the Communities It Serves
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#grocery--Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for household and business customers, announces an in-store campaign to support the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation. The fundraiser will benefit thousands of local organizations in California, Arizona and Nevada that support the Foundation’s five pillars of focus: Health & Wellness, Education, Hunger Relief, Team Sports & Youth Development, and Disaster Relief. Customers can donate at any of Smart & Final’s 254 locations, with 100% of the funds to be distributed by the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation to nonprofits in local communities. Customers will be able to take advantage of the popular “Give $5, Save $5” program that provides customers who donate at least $5 with a $5 off $25 coupon good for their next in-store purchase at any Smart & Final location from March 17 - 23.
“The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation has worked tirelessly to support the needs of our communities and the nonprofits that serve them during an incredibly challenging year,” said Tinamarie Squieri, Manager, Smart & Final Charitable Foundation. “Our team has worked passionately to support the needs of our longtime partner organizations during this time. We are very proud of the generosity of our associates and customers who supported our record-breaking fundraising initiatives in support of this time of unprecedented need.”
The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation has achieved unmatched donation campaigns during the pandemic. An in-store fundraiser for Olive Crest, an organization dedicated to preventing child abuse, raised $577,000, and a similar campaign for the City of Hope Kids for Hope program, which funds research and treatment of childhood cancers, raised $500,000. Additionally, the 10th annual KFI PastaThon resulted in a 78% increase in donations to Caterina's Club, which feeds 25,000 at-risk children every week.
In addition, early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, Smart & Final and its Foundation created Project Feed First Responders, an award-winning initiative to ensure that first responders and medical workers had the food and supplies they needed. The program included monetary and product donations, including masks and gloves, and stocking pantries to help feed 300 firefighters.
Thanks to the contributions of customers, associates, and vendor partners, in 2020, the Charitable Foundation raised almost $2 million to support nearly 1,500 causes.
