The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has a new leader, Lydia A. Aranda.
Aranda is replacing President and CEO Lea Marquez Peterson, who decided not to return to the chamber after her loss in the race for the U.S. House in Congressional District 2. Having lost that race, Marquez Peterson said she was looking to do something new.
Under Marquez Peterson’s leadership, THCC grew from 350 members to 1,800 during her eight-year tenure.
A third-generation Arizonan, Aranda is an advocate for equality, education and economic success.
Aranda is the founder of DiVeritas BBC Group, creator and host of DiVerCities Bilingual Broadcast Co., and a philanthropist. She has developed institutional growth strategies to better assist diverse and underserved segments via such clients as the Hispanic College Fund (now HSF), CPLC Inc., the Tucson Hispanic Chamber, DemocracyWin, the United Consumer Coalition, and the National Hispanic Corporate Council, among others.
Previously, Aranda was vice president and regional director of diverse segments at Wells Fargo, overseeing multiple states and expanding the national and Latin American corporate footprint. She served two Arizona governors, first as Gov. Janet Napolitano’s small-business advocate and director of small business for Arizona Department of Commerce, then as co-chair of Gov. Jan Brewer’s Governor’s Latino Advisory Council.
In her new role, Aranda is responsible for the day-to-day operations, development and the implementation of the chamber’s strategic initiatives.
The Tucson Hispanic Chamber and its affiliate chambers’ mission is to advocate for and provide services that help grow its member businesses in the bilingual and bicultural region of the Arizona-Mexico border.